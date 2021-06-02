LA Lakers 85-115 Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker and co. embarrass LeBron James' squad, Chris Paul injures his shoulder; here's how Twitter reacted

The Phoenix Suns dismantled the LA Lakers in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series with an easy 115-85 win at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday. The game was practically over in the first quarter when the home team took a 34-26 lead.

It was an embarrassing loss for the defending champions, who looked like they couldn't put the ball in the hole even if their life depended on it. From turnovers to missed shots, the LA Lakers had very little life from the first half to the final buzzer. They scored just 10 points in the pivotal second quarter, during which they got down by 30 by halftime.

LeBron James shot poorly from the start before cranking up the scoring late in the third quarter. He finished with 24 points after scoring just seven at the half.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker shone for the Phoenix Suns and had 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Phoenix Suns were blowing out LA Lakers from the get-go

Not only were the LA Lakers missing Anthony Davis, but they also had a LeBron James who didn't look like he was close to 100 percent.

Sources: Lakers‘ Anthony Davis (strained groin) is officially out for Game 5 vs. Suns.



Markieff Morris will start in place of Davis. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 2, 2021

The LA Lakers' effort was sorely lacking to start the game. It looked like the Phoenix Suns were the ones who were desperate for a win. They took care of the ball in the first half, coughing up the rock just once.

Fans on Twitter practically gave up on the LA Lakers in the second quarter as the Phoenix Suns were demolishing them on both ends of the court.

Lakers can throw this one away. Comes down to a home game Thursday and we'll see who's healthy. — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) June 2, 2021

the Lakers won the chip last year and i said Vogel was awful. I’ve never wavered about dude — Sean Alcide (@Sean_Lyric) June 2, 2021

I’d rather this be the Lakers lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/TDq1sbvHab — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) June 2, 2021

It's looking like the Lakers are going to have to win a Game 6 at Staples and ... a Game 7 at Phoenix. They'd better hope AD gets healthy enough to play in 7. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2021

Lakers have 2 Superstars..now one of them injured...the rest of the players are G league players..this is pathetic — 💯 Cash (@CashNasty) June 2, 2021

This Blazers/Nuggs game is the antithesis of Lakers/Suns — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 2, 2021

Lakers better hire Hinkie and get the process started. No time to waste. https://t.co/KRnwQXTs4A — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) June 2, 2021

Damn! 7 points ??? The Lakers might as well start their exit interviews on the flight home! 😡 — Steve Clarkson (@steveclarkson) June 2, 2021

.@KendrickPerkins thank you for jinxing the Lakers. Carry on — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) June 2, 2021

In the first half, Booker had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Cameron Payne was right behind him with 14 points on 6-of-7 field goal shooting.

The LA Lakers looked lifeless on the court, making just 30.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns were scorching the nets at 54.2 percent before the halftime buzzer.

Can someone explain to me how #Lakers have played 11 guys and one of them is not Montrezl Harrell? #Suns cooking. Up 26. #NBAPlayoffs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 2, 2021

The Lakers trail by 30 points at halftime.



That's the largest halftime deficit for a LeBron James team in his playoff career.



It's also the Lakers largest halftime deficit in a playoff game since 1992. pic.twitter.com/v4wY65Qp1W — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2021

LAL trail 66-36 at the half after being outscored 32-10 in the 2nd Q.



Lakers shot 12 of 39 overall (30.8%), and 3 of 15 from 3, while turning it over 8 times. PHX had just 1 turnover and shot 54.2% overall and hit 8 of 18 3’s (44.4%). — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021

The Phoenix Suns continued to score in the second half

Extending the lead to as many as 36 points, the Phoenix Suns continued to lean on Booker's pyrotechnics to keep them sharp.

Additionally, their defense on the LA Lakers was still as stingy as it was in the first half.

Lol. Zero chance and I mean ZERO chance the Lakers can come back and win this game. — Tim Ring (@timringTV) June 2, 2021

Lakers had the top defense this year even without Davis AND James for big stretches, but they can't seem to defend a single thing yet tonight — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) June 2, 2021

I'd say the Suns handled halftime well. Up 34 now on the Lakers just 4 minutes into the third.



LeBron might soon want to rest that ankle for game six in LA. https://t.co/aHgDQvEqYJ — Dave King (@DaveKingNBA) June 2, 2021

Lakers shouldn’t be getting beat like this, even with AD out. This is a failure of coaching and a failure of the front office to find more scoring. — Vaccinated American (@seankent) June 2, 2021

The only thing that provided suspense in the game was Chris Paul's injury. The 36-year-old hurt his shoulder in a loose ball situation. After grabbing his arm for a while, the Phoenix Suns point guard recovered nicely.

Chris Paul #3 holds his shoulder in pain after a foul from Wesley Matthews (not pictured).

Huge Chris Paul fan. And if the Suns end up moving on I’m rooting for him to get beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time in his career https://t.co/ZJlvYCwgYo — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) June 2, 2021

Chris Paul is in agony on the Suns bench after getting hit on his right shoulder on a box out by Wesley Matthews. Being reviewed for a flagrant foul but it didn't look like there was much there. — Bill Oram (@billoram) June 2, 2021

I'll ask...why was Chris Paul even in this game? He's hurting already and the Suns are up a million. If there was ever a time to pull him out, it would be now. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

Chris Paul is back on the bench with his warmup gear on. #Suns #Lakers #NBAPlayoffs — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 2, 2021

Chris Paul stays in game to shoot FTs as he was fouled by Matthews.



Hits both.#Suns took foul. Paul headed back to the locker room. #Suns up 80-48 midway through 3rd.



Paul took couple of hard falls on drives before foul on Matthews that was reviewed and stayed common foul. https://t.co/udq2Feq3G1 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 2, 2021

Some fans were optimistic about the LA Lakers' chances despite the disappointing loss. However, it was ultimately the Phoenix Suns who looked like champions.

Lakers will win Sunday. And then it will all come down to game 7 at home. — Tom Ward (@motdraw1) June 2, 2021

At some point the Lakers are going to take LeBron out for rest and give up the ghost on this game, right? — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) June 2, 2021

Lakers in 7 man 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 2, 2021

Frank Kaminsky just ball faked and drove down a wide-open lane for an and-1 in a playoff game.



What alternate reality have I stumbled into — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 2, 2021

Final: PHX 115, LAL 85

Booker: 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 5 Ast, 13-23 FG

Payne: 16 Pts, 7-11 FG

Bridges: 13 Pts, 6 Reb

James: 24 Pts, 7 Ast, 5 Reb, 6-10 3P — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 2, 2021

"What a marvelous, on-point game for the Phoenix @Suns, destroying the LA @Lakers" -- Kevin Harlan. Sounds about right. #NBAPlayoffs2021 — 🗞Bill Goodykoontz 💻 (@goodyk) June 2, 2021

The Lakers are one game away from being eliminated in the First Round. Welp, that's sobering. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) June 2, 2021

This is one of the biggest Suns blowouts of the Lakers in the playoffs ever. — Peter Corbett (@PeterCorbett1) June 2, 2021

The Lakers better come ready to play and compete Thursday against the young, talented Suns! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 2, 2021

