LA Lakers 85-115 Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker and co. embarrass LeBron James' squad, Chris Paul injures his shoulder; here's how Twitter reacted

The Phoenix Suns dismantled the LA Lakers in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series with an easy 115-85 win at Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday. The game was practically over in the first quarter when the home team took a 34-26 lead.
It was an embarrassing loss for the defending champions, who looked like they couldn't put the ball in the hole even if their life depended on it. From turnovers to missed shots, the LA Lakers had very little life from the first half to the final buzzer. They scored just 10 points in the pivotal second quarter, during which they got down by 30 by halftime.
LeBron James shot poorly from the start before cranking up the scoring late in the third quarter. He finished with 24 points after scoring just seven at the half.
Meanwhile, Devin Booker shone for the Phoenix Suns and had 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.
The Phoenix Suns were blowing out LA Lakers from the get-go
Not only were the LA Lakers missing Anthony Davis, but they also had a LeBron James who didn't look like he was close to 100 percent.
The LA Lakers' effort was sorely lacking to start the game. It looked like the Phoenix Suns were the ones who were desperate for a win. They took care of the ball in the first half, coughing up the rock just once.
Fans on Twitter practically gave up on the LA Lakers in the second quarter as the Phoenix Suns were demolishing them on both ends of the court.
In the first half, Booker had 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, while Cameron Payne was right behind him with 14 points on 6-of-7 field goal shooting.
The LA Lakers looked lifeless on the court, making just 30.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns were scorching the nets at 54.2 percent before the halftime buzzer.
The Phoenix Suns continued to score in the second half
Extending the lead to as many as 36 points, the Phoenix Suns continued to lean on Booker's pyrotechnics to keep them sharp.
Additionally, their defense on the LA Lakers was still as stingy as it was in the first half.
The only thing that provided suspense in the game was Chris Paul's injury. The 36-year-old hurt his shoulder in a loose ball situation. After grabbing his arm for a while, the Phoenix Suns point guard recovered nicely.
Some fans were optimistic about the LA Lakers' chances despite the disappointing loss. However, it was ultimately the Phoenix Suns who looked like champions.
