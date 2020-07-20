The LA Lakers have quite a tumultuous squad to deal with, as is. The likes of Dion Waiters and JR Smith are never far from their own goofs, while JaVale McGee has been memed out by former LA Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal on his 'Shaqtin a Fool' segment more times than he can care to count.

LA Lakers center Dwight Howard in trouble over latest comments

The #1 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, Dwight Howard has a reputation for being a goofy and largely harmless guy across the league. The LA Lakers center's latest comments on touchy topics like vaccination and Covid-19 risks serve to do nothing other than deepen the same impression.

Joining the ranks of prominent celebrities like Jim Carrey, Bill Maher and Charlie Sheen, not to mention tennis world #1 Novak Djokovic on the anti-vaccination brigade is the LA Lakers' reserve center. Dwight Howard definitely prefaces his stance with the disclaimer that it's 'his opinion', but he definitely doesn't seem to set much store in vaccinations.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Howard has had a remarkably happening personal life to say the least, having fathered five children all between the ages of 6 to 13 from 5 different women. He owns 20 pet snakes and has appeared on a TV show exhibiting them. He also has been taken to court for administering corporal punishment to his son by his ex-partner.

The LA Lakers will, however, be more concerned with his stance on the novel coronavirus. Dwight Howard claims to be shocked that the virus 'goes around looking for people to infect in the air' - a juvenile statement to make in the least considering the seriousness of the pandemic and how it has affected people across the globe.

“I don’t believe in ultraviolets. Roses are much prettier. Just my opinion.” — Dwight Howard, probably https://t.co/nkyJGk4J7R — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) July 19, 2020

The LA Lakers center added that he plans to sell his masks on e-bay after the conclusion of the bubble tournament. Given all the measures that the LA Lakers, the NBA and all stakeholders of the league have taken to keep the players safe, it seems to be very irresponsible of Dwight Howard to take such stances.

The LA Lakers center has a following of 6.5 million on Twitter, 2.7 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on Facebook. People between the ages of 25-35 are sure to remember him as a 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, and for his earlier stint with the LA Lakers during Kobe's days.

Here's to hoping the LA Lakers ask him to issue a public retraction of his statements and make him realize the error of his ways.

