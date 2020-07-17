NBA Bubble Update: Dwight Howard motivated to win a ring, Milwaukee Bucks players enjoy friendly banter

LA Lakers center Dwight Howard is on a mission. He wants to win a championship in the NBA bubble. Howard has been a part of multiple teams for the past few seasons but seems to have finally found a home in the LA Lakers once again.

It all began for The Superman in Orlando Magic who drafted him in 2004. He took them to the NBA Finals in 2009 where they lost to the LA Lakers led by the great Kobe Bryant. Howard left the Magic on bitter terms having failed to get a ring. He is now here to redeem himself.

Dwight back in his Orlando Magic days

Dwight has vowed to win the championship this year in the NBA bubble. He posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

"I promised myself if we ever got back we wasn’t gonna lose. I pray the most high gives us another chance. Right here in Orlando. Where it all started for us."

Dwight has been integral to the Lakers' success this season. Coming off the bench, he has provided much needed interior defense and offense. His presence as a veteran in the locker room has been hailed by teammates. This is Dwight Howard's chance at redemption.

Milwaukee Bucks players enjoy some banter in the NBA bubble

Brook Lopez of the Bucks hopes to take their team to a championship

There is no doubt that the Milwaukee Bucks have championship aspirations. The suspension of the season and its upcoming restart in the NBA bubble in Disney World has not changed their plans to win it all.

While the Bucks are working hard at practice sessions we also got to see a few lighthearted moments between their center Brook Lopez and sophomore shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo.

After practice, the veteran asked the youngster to get him a 'Mickey Mouse Ice Cream'. After a bit of banter, DiVincenzo got Lopez the ice cream. Brook promised to get one for Donte after his workout. All this was filmed and posted on the Bucks' Twitter handle.

Just letting everyone know... I didn’t get mine after my workout https://t.co/FP9Kt4Ut8l — Donte DiVincenzo (@Divincenzo) July 16, 2020

DiVincenzo later complained about not receiving the ice cream that was promised to him. Lopez soon had it delivered to DiVincenzo in his hotel room in the NBA bubble.

Just got a knock on my door: pic.twitter.com/yGZ99Q4zbj — Donte DiVincenzo (@Divincenzo) July 16, 2020

The Bucks seem to be in great shape. DiVincenzo spoke about life in the NBA bubble and how the team is performing in practice:

"Its tough but obviously it could be worse. So we gotta take advantage of our opportunities here."

Speaking on the team's chemistry he said:

"It feels like a lot of guys haven't missed a beat. The chemistry like didn't drop off."

The Bucks are strong contenders to win it all in the NBA bubble. They restart their season against the Boston Celtics on July 31st.

