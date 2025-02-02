LA Lakers depth chart after acquiring Luka Doncic in blockbuster three-team trade

The Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis trade changes the LA Lakers depth chart. Along with Davis, Rob Pelinka sent Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers also moved Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz, the third team in the deal.

LA’s backcourt suddenly becomes one of the best in the NBA with Luka Legend teaming up with LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent. Conversely, the frontcourt needs reinforcement after losing AD, who led the team in points, rebounds and blocks.

Here is the LA Lakers’ depth chart after the stunning trade:

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Austin Reaves Shake Milton Armel Traore Bronny James LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Dalton Knecht Cam Reddish Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Markieff Morris Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III Maxi Kleber Christian Koloko

JJ Redick could start with Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. In James and Doncic, Redick has two of the smartest playmakers in the game. Reaves is not on their level, but he can also run the Lakers' offense when needed.

Bringing in Dorian Finney-Smith for D'Angelo Russell turned out to be a much smarter move than hoped for. DFS has the size, length and 3-point shooting that can make the James-Doncic-Reaves trio even more effective. Doncic, who longed to reunite with the 3-and-D specialist, gets his wish in Los Angeles.

However, Rim protection and interior defense become big question marks with Anthony Davis gone. The Lakers allow 50.8 points in the paint, the fifth-worst mark in the league, per NBA.com. LA has big questions to answer without Davis patrolling the shaded lane.

The LA Lakers will wait until Luka Doncic is ready to return from a calf injury

The LA Lakers lost two starters after the blockbuster trade on Saturday. With Anthony Davis and Max Christie out, the LeBron James-led squad will try to stay afloat until Luka Doncic returns from a calf injury.

The Slovenian hasn't played since Christmas. He is reportedly on pace to return before the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. The Lakers, like what the Mavericks did, will not rush for the superstar point guard's return.

In the meantime, Redick will lean hard on the four-time MVP, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith to carry the team.

