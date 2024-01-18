LA Lakers fans decimate D’Angelo Russell trade murmurs amid return to form: "MY FKN PG. STOP DISRESPECTING HIM"

Amid his offensive struggles last month, the LA Lakers benched point guard D’Angelo Russell. However, after seven games as a reserve, Russell was reinserted into LA’s starting lineup and has since thrived. His resurgence has caused Lakers fans to do a complete 180 turn regarding their desire to see him traded.

Over his last three games, Russell is averaging 27.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 4.3 3-pointers per game on 53.4% shooting. He has led the Lakers in scoring in two of those three games, including on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Russell finished with a team-best 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and five 3s on 55.0% shooting as LA secured a critical 127-110 home victory. The win helped the Lakers get back to .500 (21-21).

Russell’s latest elite performance had Lakers fans on X, formerly Twitter, calling for the 27-year-old to be respected as the team’s long-term starting point guard.

“MY FKN PG. STOP DISRESPECTING HIM!” one fan said.

“Please keep D-Lo as a Laker. PLEASE. His energy and willingness to be a real team player is huge for the team,” another said.

Meanwhile, other fans perceived Russell’s return as a confirmation that the Lakers are back to being contenders following their recent struggles.

“2024 NBA CHAMPIONS CONFIRMED. LAKE SHOW IS BACK,” one fan said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Russell’s recent stretch of improved play:

D’Angelo Russell unfazed by trade rumors, continuing to lock in for Lakers

After being heavily involved in trade rumors in recent weeks, D’Angelo Russell touched on his mindset on Thursday. The former All-Star highlighted how he has been unfazed by the rumors, as he has grown accustomed to them over his nine-year career.

“It is what it is,” Russell said. “Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve kind of been dealing with that to where I know I can’t control it. I know those things happen no matter how well you play, how professional you act, how many shots you make or miss. It’s going to happen regardless. I don’t really go about my day worrying about that, to be honest.”

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer recently reported that “Russell's $17 million salary has not been viewed as a valuable trade chip for the Lakers to bolster their roster behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

So, at this point, it may be best for Lakers coach Darvin Ham to continue empowering Russell to try and get the most out of him. If the offensive-minded guard can keep up his strong play, LA may be inclined to keep him beyond the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

