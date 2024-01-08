LA Lakers fans dig owner Jeanie Buss' 'Kevin Love is hotter than Tony Parker' tweet to demand ownership change amid recent slump

Basketball fans unearthed a social media post from 2009 of LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss comparing Tony Parker and Kevin Love. The two players created a lasting legacy in the league as well as a female fanbase, including Buss.

In the post, Buss showed her admiration for Parker's looks as well as Kevin Love.

"Just met Kevin Love from UCLA/Timberwolves. He may replace Tony Parker as hottest guy in NBA," said Buss.

This post, dated May 27, 2009, was retweeted by many fans then.

Tony Parker and Kevin Love in 2009

Riding the time machine and looking back to when Jeanie Buss tweeted about Tony Parker and Kevin Love, 2009 was indeed an interesting year in the NBA.

Parker was just 26 and had just made his second NBA All-Star game. He was also the top scorer for the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 22.0 points, 6.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds. Aside from Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, his notable teammates then were Matt Bonner, Michael Finley, Bruce Bowen and current Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

This was the year that the Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, 1-4, two years after winning the 2007 NBA championship.

For Love, that was his rookie year after being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went after Derrick Rose, Michael Beasley, OJ Mayo and Russell Westbrook. He averaged 11.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists that year and missed the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Love's teammates this season were Al Jefferson, Randy Foye, Mike Miller, Rashad McCants, Mark Madsen and Sebastian Telfair.

The Los Angeles Lakers with Jeanie Buss in 2009

Jerry Buss was still alive in 2009 and gave Jim Buss the role of president in the Lakers' front office. Jeanie Buss was also part of the front office.

Kobe Bryant was the face of the Lakers then. The team also had Pau Gasol, Trevor Ariza, Derek Fisher, Andrew Bynum, Shannon Brown, Lamar Odom, Luke Walton, Sasha Vujacic and Jordan Farmar. This team went on to win the 2009 NBA championship by sweeping the Orlando Magic led by Dwight Howard with a sweep. This was the first championship of Kobe Bryant without Shaquille O'Neal.