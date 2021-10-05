LA Lakers to honor Pau Gasol by retiring his jersey as the NBA veteran calls time on 23-year old career

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol hung up his boots today after an awe-inspiring 23-year old Basketball career. Gasol won two NBA Championships and was named to six All-Star teams during his succesful 19 season stint in the league.

Pau Gasol has had many remarkable moments during his time in the league but will always be remembered for his six-year tenure as a Laker where he was able to win two titles in three Finals appearances alongside the late great Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers are now planning to honor Gasol for his accomplishments during his stint with the franchise by hoisting his jersey to the rafters where his legacy will forever continue alongside other Lakers legends such as Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

Gasol's trade from Memphis to L.A. in 2008 changed the franchise's trajectory as his skillsets complimented that of Kobe's perfectly, leading them to be one of the deadliest one-two punch the league has ever seen.

What's next for the Lakers and Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol with the late great Kobe Bean Bryant

Pau Gasol, just like his close friend and Hermano Kobe Bryant, is a highly competitive individual who is an adept multi tasker who takes up any task with the same vigor and zeal, whether it is being an astute businessman, investor or author.

Gasol recently won an election to represent athletes for the next seven years with the International Olympic Association. He will now hobnob with powerful decision makers from the Middle Eastern and European royal families, leaders from the business world, members of international sporting bodies and the twelve athletes elected to represent them by their peers.

Looking at his recent off-the-court achievements, Gasol looks like he will continue to have a massive impact with other endeavors despite not being able to play the game that he loves anymore.

The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, are gearing up for another season as title favorites after their huge trade to acquire superstar Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. The Lakeshow will hope that the big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook can lead them to the promise land as they wade through a loaded Western Conference.

The future seems bright for both Gasol and the Lakers with both looking forward to looking up at the rafters at different points, Gasol during his jersey retirement and the Lakers for hopefully hoisting banner number 18 at the end of the season.

