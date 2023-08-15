LA Lakers In-Season Tournament schedule 2023: Full list of games, dates, times & more

The LA Lakers In-Season Tournament schedule was released on Tuesday, with the full schedule for the inaugural tournament being announced on ESPN. The tournament is set to kick off on November 3rd, with teams playing group games through the 28th.

The group games will be round-robin games, just like the FIBA World Cup, before the start of the knockout rounds until a champion is crowned.

The LA Lakers' schedule will see them compete in Group A. The group will consist of them, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. The group is based on Western Conference teams, adding to the high-stakes aspect of the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Lakers Tournament schedule for the NBA Cup.

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers In-Season Tournament schedule: Opponents, Dates, Times

LA Lakers In-Season Tournament Schedule: Nov. 10

Matchup: L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

Time: 10 p.m. (Eastern Time) | 7 p.m. (Pacific)

Broadcasting network: ESPN

LA Lakers In-Season Tournament Schedule: Nov. 14

Matchup: L.A. Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 10:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) | 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Broadcasting network: TNT

LA Lakers In-Season Tournament Schedule: Nov. 17

Matchup: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Time: 10 p.m. (Eastern Time) | 7 p.m. (Pacific)

Broadcasting network: ESPN

LA Lakers In-Season Tournament Schedule: Nov. 21

Matchup: L.A. Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Time: 10 p.m. (Eastern Time) | 7 p.m. (Pacific)

Broadcasting network: TNT

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

Adam Silver's Hopes for the NBA In-Season Tournament

With the NBA Cup looking similar to FIFA regional tournaments that take place during the season, Adam Silver is hoping for spirited competition. While the criticism of the All-Star game has been that players don't compete hard enough, the fact that the tournament counts towards playoff seeding will ensure competition.

As Commissioner Adam Silver explained in an interview with NBA Today:

2023 NBA Draft

"This is a concept that has been rumbling around the league office for around 15 years. We thought what a perfect opportunity for a global league like the NBA, and it's a perfect fit for our game."

"New traditions take time. But, all throughout sports, we are seeing new innovations, and now is the time for this NBA in-season tournament."

When the tournament starts, only time will tell how things play out for the LA Lakers in what could be LeBron James' last season with the team.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)