NBA In-Season tournament schedule: Dates, prize money & best games

The NBA in-season tournament schedule has been released, giving fans some insight into what the inaugural NBA Cup tournament could look like. The competition, which takes a page from international soccer, will feature every team competing for the trophy and $500,000 per player.

The tournament will begin on Nov. 3, with teams playing round-robin games in five groups from the 3rd to the 28th. The games will be a part of the regular season, meaning they count towards playoff seeding at the end of the year.

As such, the expectation is that the in-season tournament schedule will see fierce competition between all teams. Before jumping into the full NBA in-season tournament schedule, let's look at the five groups.

Western Conference Group A:

Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers

Western Conference Group B:

Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets

Western Conference Group C:

Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs

Easter Conference Group A:

Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons

Eastern Conference Group B:

Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

Eastern Conference Group C:

Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic

Full NBA in-season tournament schedule with dates

NBA in-season tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 3

Nov. 3 | New York vs. Milwaukee | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Dallas vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 3 | Cleveland vs. Indiana | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Washington vs. Miami | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Brooklyn vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Golden State vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 | Memphis vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 10

Nov. 10 | Brooklyn vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix | West A 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 10 | Philadelphia vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Charlotte vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 | New Orleans vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Utah vs. Memphis | West A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Minnesota vs. San Antonio | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 | LA Clippers vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 | Oklahoma City vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 14

Nov. 14 | San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City | West C | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | LA Clippers vs. Denver | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 14 | Miami vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Atlanta vs. Detroit | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Indiana vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Orlando vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Dallas vs. New Orleans | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Portland vs. Utah | West A | 9 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Minnesota vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m.

Nov. 14 | Memphis vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10:30 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 17

Nov. 17 | Philadelphia vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Sacramento vs. San Antonio | West C 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Phoenix vs. Utah | West A | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 17 | Milwaukee vs. Charlotte | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | New York vs. Washington | East B | 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Detroit vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Boston vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Orlando vs. Chicago | East C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Denver vs. New Orleans | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 | L.A. Lakers vs. Portland | West A | 10 p.m.

Nov. 17 | Houston vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 21

Nov. 21 | Cleveland vs. Philadelphia | East A | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Utah vs. L.A. Lakers | West B | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 21 | Toronto vs. Orlando | East C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Indiana vs. Atlanta | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 21 | Portland vs. Phoenix | West A | 9 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Friday, Nov. 24

Nov. 24 | Boston vs. Orlando | East C | 2:30 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Phoenix vs. Memphis | West A | 5 p.m. | NBA TV

Nov. 24 | Miami vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | San Antonio vs. Golden State | West C | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 24 | Chicago vs. Toronto | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Detroit vs. Indiana | East A | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Denver vs. Houston | West B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Washington vs. Milwaukee | East B | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | Sacramento vs. Minnesota | West C | 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 | New Orleans vs. LA Clippers | West A | 10:30 p.m.

NBA in-season tournament schedule Tuesday, Nov. 28

Nov. 28 | Milwaukee vs. Miami | East B | 7:30 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Golden State vs. Sacramento | West C | 10 p.m. | TNT

Nov. 28 | Chicago vs. Boston | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Toronto vs. Brooklyn | East C | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Atlanta vs. Cleveland | East A | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Charlotte vs. New York | East B | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota | West C | 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 | Houston vs. Dallas | West B | 8:30 p.m.

Looking at some of the best games on the NBA in-season tournament schedule and payouts

With games taking place beginning on Nov. 3, there will be a number or marquee games from week to week that will draw more attention.

In week one, the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, will square off with the Dallas Mavericks, who are eager to get back on track after last season.

The following week, the marquee game will likely take place between the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, both of whom will be looking to make a statement this year. With the Suns recently acquiring Bradley Beal, the expectations will be at an all-time high for the team.

In week three on Nov. 14, the playoff rematch between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers is expected to draw quite a bit of attention.

The following week, Eastern Conference rivals will collide as the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks match up. Their game on Nov. 17 will begin the NBA in-season tournament schedule that day on ESPN, drawing plenty of attention.

On Nov. 21, the 76ers will again open things up for the day as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who many expect to be a force in the East. Later that week, the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors will notably collide in a play-in tournament rematch on the 24th.

Finally, on Nov. 28, the final round of games will take place with a number of high-stakes showdowns. Most notably, the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat will match up in a rematch from the 2023 playoffs to kick off the action.

After the round-robin games, teams will participate in single-elimination games to crown a winner. The further teams get, the more players get paid, starting with $100,000 payouts per player for reaching the semifinals.

Teams with players reaching the finals will get $200,000 per player, with the champions each getting $500,000 per player.

With the NBA in-season tournament schedule set to tip off in November, only time will tell how it's received by fans.

