LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 16): Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's availability

The LA Lakers host the New York Knicks on Monday but have a long list of players on the injured list, including Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. inside the Crypto.com

For those who want to catch the action, Spectrum SportsNet and MSG have the television broadcast rights while the online live stream is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

According to the recent injury report of the LA Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt is marked as probable to play alongside Cam Reddish and D'Angelo Russell. Listed as questionable are LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Christian Wood. All six players should be game-time decisions by the team doctors.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent will not play until late December while Jalen Hood-Schifino is not expected to suit up.

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent?

Jarred Vanderbilt is trying to heal from heel and back problems, which only limited him to only five games this season. After his heel problems were solved, his lingering back injury has made him a day-to-day status.

Gabe Vincent has only played the first four games of the season for the Lakers and got sidelined by a knee injury at the start of November. He has missed the last 22 games and is still recovering.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent's stats vs New York Knicks

The last time Jared Vanderbilt faced the New York Knicks as a Laker forward was on Mar.12. He scored only two points but grabbed five rebounds, had three steals and dished two assists as the starting forward. The Lakers lost 112-108, though.

The Lakers during that time didn't have LeBron James on the roster. Anthony Davis ended the game with a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds while shooting 8-of-18. D'Angelo Russell was the Lakers' top scorer in the loss, tallying 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Gabe Vincent has not faced the New York Knicks since coming to the Lakers during the off-season.

After the Knicks game, the Lakers will go on a three-game road trip starting Dec. 20 to 23, facing the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder respectively.