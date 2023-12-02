LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 2): Latest update on Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura's availability

The LA Lakers are set to open December at home against the up-and-coming Houston Rockets. The Lakers have been hit by the injury bug since the season started, but it seems like their fortunes are starting to turn. Let's look at the latest LA Lakers injury report featuring Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura.

Five players are listed on the Lakers' injury report for Dec. 2 – Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent. Davis, Reddish and Hayes are all listed as probable, so they are more than likely available to play against Houston.

Meanwhile, James has been tagged questionable although he has only missed a game due to a calf injury. As for Vincent, he's the only Lakers player out as he continues to recover from a left knee effusion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Two players not on the injury report are Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura. Both are expected to play tonight, with Vanderbilt making his season debut after a heel injury forced him to miss the first 20 games. Hachimura has also been cleared to play after suffering a nasal fracture Nov. 22.

Expand Tweet

The LA Lakers managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference despite the injuries to several key players. LeBron James is playing great for his age, while Anthony Davis has relatively stayed healthy this season.

James has been dealing with a calf issue since bumping into Kevin Durant's knee three weeks ago. Davis, on the other hand, is playing through left adductor and hip spasms. Saturday's game is the healthiest the Lakers have been since training camp.

Also Read: "The best X-Man" - Former NBA champ who LeBron James dropped 52 points on in high school, uses quirky analogy to describe 4x MVP

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets game preview

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets

The LA Lakers are coming off a rough 133-110 loss to the OKC Thunder on Thursday night. The Lakers were simply outmatched by a young Thunder team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are on a two-game losing streak after back-to-back defeats against the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets, respectively. The Rockets have been playing much better this season as evidenced by their 128-94 win over the Lakers last Nov. 8.

Saturday's game is the third meeting of the season between the Lakers and Rockets, with the series tied at 1-1. The Lakers got their revenge on Nov. 19 when they squeezed out a 105-104 win. They have also won seven out of the last 10 matchups against Houston since May 12, 2021.

Also Read: "I'd rather see that" - Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla doesn't condemn Jayson Tatum passionately questioning his ejection vs Sixers