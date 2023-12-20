LA Lakers Injury Report (Dec. 20): Latest on Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt’s status

The LA Lakers raised their In-Season title banner on Monday. However, their special night was spoiled by the New York Knicks. After losing two on the trot, LA will look to get back in the win column against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. To do so, it will need to rely on two crucial role players: Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Lakers signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million deal in the offseason. However, the former Miami Heat guard has played in just four games. He missed LA’s past 23 games with a left knee effusion. According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, Vincent is considered probable against the Bulls.

Vanderbilt missed the preseason and the first 20 regular-season games with a nagging heel issue. He made his season debut on Dec. 2 against the Houston Rockets but has struggled mightily on the offensive end. It might be a small sample size, but Vanderbilt averages 0.8 points in six games. He is listed as probable against the Bulls.

The LA Lakers’ injury concerns don’t end with Vincent and Vanderbilt. While there is a strong chance that the two will be in action Wednesday, LeBron James and Anthony Davis could be missing in action. Both James (calf) and Davis (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for the game. Jalen Hood-Schifino is marked as out with a back injury.

LeBron James’ triple-double not enough on LA Lakers’ banner night

The LA Lakers raised their In-Season Tournament banner on Monday night before their game against the New York Knicks. The spirit inside Crypto.com Arena was visibly high as the inaugural in-season tourney champions added another banner to the rafter alongside the 18 NBA Finals banners. However, their spirit was crushed 114-109 by the Knicks.

LeBron James registered the 109th triple-double of his career and the second for this season. However, his 25 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds weren’t enough to get a win.

“I feel like our energy was up and down throughout the course of the game,” James said after the game. “We've been feeling it, definitely. Even through that, we still competed and gave ourselves a chance, but it's a tough one for us.”

Anthony Davis had a strong night, too, with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Besides the duo, the rest of the roster struggled offensively, combining to shoot just 33.3%.

“It's very rare we get outscored in the paint, and (the Knicks) were very deliberate in trying to play downhill, get to the paint, but just constantly coming at you," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “I felt like they caught us standing a little bit.”

With both James and Davis questionable against the Bulls, it will be on the LA Lakers’ supporting cast to ensure they don’t drop their third straight game.