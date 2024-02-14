LA Lakers Injury Report (February 14): Latest on Cam Reddish and Max Christie's returns 

The LA Lakers injury report has consistently been lengthy this season with some regular mentions. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Gabe Vincent have been a staple, while names like Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt have also appeared frequently.

Ahead of the Lakers' Valentine's Day clash with the Utah Jazz, one of the key talking points is the availability of role players Max Christie and Cam Reddish.

Christie sustained an ankle sprain during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Reddish has been out since the team's 127-116 loss to the LA Clippers' on Jan. 23 with the same ailment as Christie.

With Jarred Vanderbilt (mid-foot) out for multiple weeks, the Lakers need at least one of these two defensive threats back in the lineup. Both players are likely to return after the NBA All-Star break, though.

LeBron James announced he's out, which seemed like a planned strategy for the four-time MVP as the Lakers are playing on the second night of back-to-back. LeBron is also set to play his 20th NBA All-Star game on Sunday.

Anthony Davis will likely carry questionable status into Wednesday's contest because of his lingering Achilles and hip issue. Gabe Vincent is the other absentee on the list as his recovery from knee surgery continues.

Here's the LA Lakers' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz:

Player Status Injury LeBron James Out Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Anthony Davis Questionable Bilateral Achilles tendinopathy/ left hip spasm Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain Max Christie Out Right ankle sprain Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery

Editors note: The Lakers are yet to submit their official injury report. The injury report in this article is provided per the recent information available at the time of writing. The injury report will be updated upon official filing.

LA Lakers on a roll after mediocre stretch, winning 10 of their last 15 games

The LA Lakers are among the top five teams with the most injury absences this season. While LeBron James and Anthony Davis have missed only a combined 10 games so far, the rest have struggled to stay on the floor for brief stretches. LA is yet to see all 15 players healthy and available for a game.

That has contributed to their struggles to stay above .500. But with some clinical adjustments of late, the Lakers are back to playing some of their best basketball. Rui Hachimura has moved into the starting lineup, replacing Taurean Prince.

The LA Lakers have more size and length in the starting lineup that Prince's presence couldn't provide.

Hachimura is also a more versatile frontcourt presence because of his three-level scoring. He's adding a solid punch next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the paint as a rebounder and scorer, opening up scoring opportunities for D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves on the perimeter.

LA is posting a 119.1 offensive rating, which is sixth in the NBA over its 10-5 run. The Lakers are 18th defensive with a 116.4 efficiency, but it's seemingly enough for them to win games consistently.

