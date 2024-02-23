LA Lakers Injury Report (February 23): Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt’s latest updates

The LA Lakers continue to be plagued by injuries, missing several key pieces in their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday in their first game after the All-Star break. LeBron James was the most notable absentee, and the Warriors took advantage of the undermanned Lakers, routing their Pacific Division rivals 128-112.

Apart from LeBron, key pieces like Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt were also unavailable. The three absences were a major reason for the Lakers struggling in their most recent game. The trend could continue when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in their next game on Friday.

Vanderbilt missed his seventh straight game. He last played on Feb. 1 against the Boston Celtics but had to leave due to an injury to his right foot. He has since been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain. Aside from this recent string of missed games, he has missed 28 games to start the season.

Meanwhile, Reddish has missed 11 games due to a sprained right ankle. He last suited up on Jan. 23 against the Clippers. Before this 11-game absence, he had missed 10 games due to various injuries.

Apart from Reddish, Vanderbilt and Lebron, the other players listed on the LA Lakers injury report are Christian Wood and Gabe Vincent.

Here is the full Lakers injury report for their upcoming clash against the Spurs.

Player Status Injury LeBron James Questionable Left ankle peroneal tendinopathy Cam Reddish Out Right ankle sprain Christian Wood Out Left knee effusion Gabe Vincent Out Left knee surgery Jarred Vanderbilt Out Right mid-foot sprain

How to watch LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs?

The LA Lakers will be defending home court against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will not be nationally televised but will be available through local channels.

The game will be available on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports SW-SA, depending on your region. Apart from being available through local channels, the game will also be available through various streaming options.

Fans who have a League Pass subscription can stream the game live or on demand. Another option is to catch the game on Fubo TV. Those who do not have a subscription to either service can take advantage of the free trial.

This upcoming LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs clash will be the third and final time the two teams face each other this season. Their first two games were only separated by a day, taking place on Dec. 13 and 15.

They split those games with the Lakers taking the first one 122-119 before the Spurs got a measure of revenge in the second, winning 129-115. With Friday's game being the last time they face each other this year in the regular season, expect both teams to play hard to avoid losing the season series.