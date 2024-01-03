LA Lakers Injury Report (Jan. 3): Latest on D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura’s availability

Rui Hachimura will not play for the LA Lakers on Tuesday against the Miami Heat while D'Angelo Russell is doubtful. Hachimura strained his left calf in the Lakers’ 129-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Japanese played just eight minutes and finished with four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

Russell, meanwhile, missed LA’s said game against the Pelicans due to a bruised tailbone. He is reportedly unlikely to play versus Miami. “D-Lo” is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games for the Lakers this season.

Austin Reaves got a bump in his playing time due to Russell’s injury. “AR” could continue to get more minutes if LA’s point guard isn’t cleared to play.

What happened to Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell?

Rui Hachimura was given his fifth start this season by Darvin Ham on Sunday. Unfortunately, his night was cut short as he suffered a left calf strain. The Japanese star was part of the lineup that opened the game for the LA Lakers as Cam Reddish was out with groin soreness.

Hachimura’s night, however, was cut short when after battling for a rebound, he asked to be taken out. Tests showed that he is dealing with a left calf strain. He is expected to miss at least a few weeks.

Reddish has been upgraded to probable and is likely to play. He and Taurean Prince are expected to play more as Rui Hachimura remains out.

D'Angelo Russell injured his tailbone on Dec. 30 in the Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The point guard had five points, three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes in the said game.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters that Russell would be day-to-day. The team’s training staff will continue to monitor him before making a decision hours before the game. Reports have already come out, though, that he is unlikely to play.

D'Angelo Russell’s minutes are expected to go to Austin Reaves if “D-Lo” can’t play.

Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russel’s stats vs the Miami Heat

Rui Hachimura has averaged 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists in seven games against the Heat. He sat out in the Lakers’ first meeting with the Heat on Nov. 6.

D'Angelo Russell has averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 18 games against the Heat. He started for LA in the first encounter between the Heat and finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds.