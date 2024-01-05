LA Lakers Injury Report (Jan. 5): Latest update on D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura's availability

The LA Lakers' injury woes continue well into Friday as they host the Memphis Grizzlies as part of their five-game home stretch. After suffering a blowout loss to the Miami Heat earlier this week, they face a resurgent Grizzlies side that's looking to claw back to contention with Ja Morant back in the fold.

The Purple and Gold have bad news on the horizon as they might be without one of their superstars and two more vital components who are key in their rotation. With the team slipping below .500, LA is under pressure to win and keep their playoff aspirations alive, but they may have to do without a full-strength squad.

The focus will be on D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura as the guard and the forward have been part of the ten starting lineups Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has used so far. The PG has been relegated to the bench following a slump and has been on the injury report with a tailbone contusion. He missed the last game against the Heat and is doubtful for Friday's marquee clash.

Hachimura is in the middle of an injury-riddled season. After suffering a broken nose earlier this season, he is now sidelined with a calf strain that's seen him miss the last game as well. According to ESPN's updated injury report, the forward has been ruled out for the Grizzlies matchup.

What happened to D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura?

D'Angelo Russell suffered a tailbone injury while drawing an offensive foul during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He exited the game with five points and three assists. The guard has been sidelined for two games since and is most likely to miss a third as well.

As for Hachimura, the silver lining from this calf injury is that it's not deemed serious following the MRI he underwent. According to Ham, it was a grade-one strain and he is considered day-to-day. Nevertheless, the injuries to both players couldn't have come at a worse time, as the Lakers have been on a 3-9 fall since winning the IST. With time running out, they will hope that both their stars recover to give the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis some much-needed support.

Lakers duo D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura's stats vs Memphis Grizzlies

In his four games with the Grizzlies, D'Angelo Russell has been averaging 21.9 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 21 games. One of the games came after he was traded to the Lakers last season, where he propped up 24 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Hachimura has averaged 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 10 games against Memphis. This season, he's dishing out 11.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists for the Lakers.