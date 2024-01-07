LA Lakers Injury Report (Jan. 7): Latest update on D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura's availability

D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura's absences have been felt by the LA Lakers, as they are in the middle of a slump this season. The team is on a four-game losing skid with injuries and inconsistency playing a major role in their 2-8 run in the last 10 games.

Russell and Hachimura have missed three and two games respectively. The guard's effective 3-point shooting and Hachimura's impact off the bench have been sorely missed for a team gunning for the championship.

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, Russell has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's contest against the LA Clippers.

Hachimura will be missing his third straight game after being ruled out of the matchup. Apart from the duo, ESPN's injury report also has Anthony Davis listed as probable with a left ankle sprain/groin strain.

Gabe Vincent, after a successful knee surgery, remains sidelined and will be re-evaluated in eight weeks.

What happened to D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura?

D'Angelo Russell suffered a tailbone contusion while drawing an offensive charge against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He exited the contest with five points and three assists. The guard has been sidelined for three games since then, and chances are that he might not suit up on Sunday.

As for Hachimura, recent MRI scans have revealed that his calf strain was not as serious as it was expected, and the forward is considered day-to-day.

The Lakers will still hope that they can get their defensive presence back on the floor to bolster their playoff chances.

When will D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura return?

With D'Angelo Russell upgraded to questionable, the Lakers will hope that the guard suits up against the offensive powerhouse they will be up against.

Hachimura, meanwhile, is set to be evaluated. It remains to be seen if he returns against the Toronto Raptors.

D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura's stats vs LA Clippers

Russell has averaged 15.8 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 19 games. This season, he has averaged 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. His last five games have seen him notch up 12.2 points. 2.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura, meanwhile, has played seven games against the Clippers and averages 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. This season, he's averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists.