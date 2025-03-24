LA Lakers injury report: Latest on Rui Hachimura's status following Japanese forward's concerning admission (Mar. 24)

The LA Lakers will square off against the Orlando Magic in an interconference regular season game on Monday. Ahead of the matchup, the Purple and Gold have four players listed on the injury report, including Rui Hachimura, who recently made his return in the game against the Chicago Bulls after missing 12 consecutive games.

Hachimura is listed as "questionable" due to left patellar tendinopathy. The Japanese forward played 18 minutes off the bench against the Bulls, scoring five points on 2 of 6 shooting from the field.

What stood out to Lakers fans was Hachimura’s candid admission about his health after the game. The forward openly discussed his condition, acknowledging that it will take some time before he is fully back to 100% fitness.

"My knee’s going to be like that for a while," Hachimura told reporters. "I can’t really get back to 100% right away. I’d have to rest for a long time to get back to normal… but I don’t think we have that. It’s just everything. I still don’t have the explosion. That’s going to be the key for me, just getting stronger."

In addition to Rui Hachimura, the Lakers have also listed LeBron James on the injury report. The four-time NBA champion is considered probable as he continues to recover from a left groin strain. Unless there’s a last-minute setback, LeBron is expected to play against the Magic.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from right foot surgery. Bronny James has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers and will not be traveling with the Lakers to Orlando.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic?

The LA Lakers vs. Orlando Magic is scheduled to take place on Monday, Mar. 23, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Magic game will be televised live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSFL (local). Pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

