LA Lakers Injury Report (Nov 22): Latest update on LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ availability 

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the LA Lakers decimated the Utah Jazz at home (99-131) and extended their winning streak to three games. They also stayed undefeated in Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament and clinched their spot in the knockout stage (4-0).

With three wins in a row and six wins in the last seven games, the 17-time NBA champions improved to 9-6 in the West standings and will host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the second night of a back-to-back.

For their part, the Mavs will look to get back on track and snap a two-game losing skid, as they are coming off defeats to the Milwaukee Bucks (125-132) and Sacramento Kings (129-113), respectively.

Dallas has ruled out Maxi Kleber for at least two weeks with a right toe injury, while Seth Curry is questionable with soreness in his right hip.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have yet to release their official injury report but Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt remain out with injuries while Cam Reddish had to leave the game vs Utah with groin soreness. All three players are expected to miss Wednesday's game vs the Mavs.

On the other hand, LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to play through injuries (to calf, adductor and hip, respectively), but these injuries haven't cost them significant time so far.

On Tuesday, the LA Lakers were able to limit James' playing time to just 24 minutes, while Davis spent 29 minutes on the floor. Thus, and barring any setbacks, we should expect both of them to be good to go vs the Mavs on Wednesday.

LA Lakers coach reacts to blowout win over the Jazz: "A great, great step"

LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham shared his excitement after the blowout home win over the Utah Jazz, which let the franchise reach the knockout stage and likely a home game in the quarter-finals.

Ham called this win a 'great, great step' not only towards the goal of winning the NBA In-Season Tournament but the team chemistry as well.

"It's not a run-of-the-mill regular-season game. They're well aware. That purse is pretty attractive... Guys like money... Not like it, they love it. That incentive right there - it's huge," Darvin Ham told media, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"A great, great step in the right direction in us not only securing anything for the in-season tournament but just us coming together and constantly trying to get better at being together and playing the right way."

The LA Lakers will look to maintain their momentum on Wednesday and extend their winning streak to four games.