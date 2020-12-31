LA Lakers' LeBron James records milestone 1,000th straight game scoring in double-digits

LA Lakers forward LeBron James recorded another milestone in his already illustrious NBA career, and he did it on his 36th birthday no less.

During the Lakers’ game vs. the San Antonio Spurs, James scored 10 or more points for the 1,000th consecutive time in his career.

The four-time MVP extended the league record that he currently holds, and it will be a while before any player of any generation begins to challenge it.

In addition, LeBron James is also the first player to have 1,000 consecutive regular-season games in which he has scored 10 or more points.

The momentous record came during the second quarter of the game with the Lakers up on the Spurs 44-37. James backed down San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson in the lane to score on a hook shot with 6:15 left in the period.

The bucket that made LeBron James the 1st player in @NBAHistory to score 10+ PTS in 1,000 consecutive regular season games! pic.twitter.com/lh1duHvXsL — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2020

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is in second place on the double-digits scoring streak list with 866 straight games. In third place is LA Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who scored in double-figures in 787 straight games.

When LeBron James’ streak began

It has been more than a decade since LeBron James failed to score in double-figures. It was during his fourth year in the league, as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on January 5, 2007, when James scored only eight points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

James shot poorly from the field that day, making only three of 13 shots and adding a pair of free throws.

The record streak would begin the next day, on January 6, 2007, in a win over the New Jersey Nets. LeBron would score 19 points and add 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks. He shot nine of 21 from the field that day and the streak would continue almost 14 years later... and counting.

