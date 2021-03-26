LA Lakers and Miami Heat fail in their pursuit of Kyle Lowry; Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers heading towards a buyout | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The NBA Trade Deadline 2021 has passed, with most of the teams involved in the rumors getting most of their deals done. However, the biggest shock in this season's trade market was the Toronto Raptors' failure to find a suitor for their star player Kyle Lowry. The likes of Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers were the teams interested for his services.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers did not receive any offers for their veteran big Andre Drummond in the trade market. As predicted by many, the two parties will now work towards a contract buyout to end their partnership.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond will work out a buyout, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021

NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Kyle Lowry to stay with the Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry will enter free agency next season.

Kyle Lowry was almost certain to be traded away before the NBA trade deadline 2021, as the likes of 76ers, Lakers, and Heat looked to make an agreement with the Raptors.

However, neither of the aforementioned teams were willing to give up what Kyle Lowry's current employers asked for, which left many analysts and fans shell-shocked. As a result, the Toronto Raptors decided to keep hold of their legendary star, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Raptors are keeping Kyle Lowry, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers ended up trading for Goerge Hill instead but were still in the hunt to sign Lowry until minutes before the trade market shut.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, were reluctant to include Tyler Herro in a deal for Lowry, so they signed Victor Oladipo. The LA Lakers refused to package a deal that would have seen Talen-Horton Tucker put on a Toronto Raptors jersey.

NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Andre Drummond and Cleveland Cavaliers to work on a buyout

Andre Drummond will now be available in the buyout market, as expected.

The LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets were touted to be the favorites to land the player, with several other teams also interested in Andre Drummond's services.

According to the latest reports by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond will now work out a buyout, as the former NBA champions did not receive any trade offers for their star center before the NBA trade deadline 2021.