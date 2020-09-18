LA Lakers News: Anthony Davis previews tomorrow night's battle against Nikola Jokic, LeBron James alleviates owner Jeanie Buss' concerns

After a thrilling Game 7 victory against the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets will go up against the LA Lakers tomorrow in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James and co. are well-rested ahead of Game 1 and are confident of taking an early lead in the series. LA Lakers' forward Anthony Davis spoke to the media today about their upcoming series. In this article, we'll take a look at Davis' latest comments along with a few other LA Lakers news bits.

LA Lakers News: Anthony Davis looking forward to Nikola Jokic challenge

Anthony Davis will be guarding Denver's Nikola Jokic in the upcoming series.

Denver Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic is currently in red-hot form and will be looking to continue his impressive run against the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis, one of the Lakers' best defenders, is expected to go head to head with the Serbian. Speaking about the challenge of guarding Jokic, Davis said:

"He’s a tough guy to guard … able to shoot the ball, he can pass extremely well. He can go in the post. There are a lot of ways he can beat you."

The league announced the 2019-20 All-NBA teams yesterday, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis both making the first team. This is Davis' fourth All-NBA first-team selection, and the superstar was elated about it.

When asked how he felt about this achievement, Davis was quick to turn the focus towards the task at hand and stated that his number one priority at the moment was to win the NBA title. The Brow' added:

"I can’t lose track and get excited about that and not remember what the ultimate goal is … having a championship trumps every other award."

Anthony Davis also spoke about the LA Clippers' shocking exit from the 2020 NBA playoffs. While the fans were disappointed about missing out on a showdown between two Los Angeles teams, the 27-year-old seemed unconcerned.

Anthony Davis on the Clippers' collapse and if it's disappointing there is no LA showdown in the West Finals: It wasn't a letdown for us. We only focus on our team." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 17, 2020

After repeatedly failing to go past the Conference semi-finals with the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis will be playing the first Conference Finals game of his career tomorrow.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James made a promise to Jeanie Buss last year

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

In other LA Lakers news, ESPN writer Ramona Shelburne shed light on last year's dinner meeting between LeBron James and LA Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss. The Lakers had a disappointing 2018-19 season and failed to make the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Last March, when things were going very poorly for the Lakers. @KingJames and @JeanieBuss found time on an off night to have dinner in Beverly Hills. This was not something James had done with other team owners. But he had something important to say: https://t.co/rpDi18S0uh — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 17, 2020

At the dinner meeting, LeBron James told Jeanie that he respected her father and the Lakers franchise a lot, and instilled confidence in her about the franchise's future. LeBron stated:

"We understand that things happen. We're not pointing the finger at anybody, and we're going to stay down with you. We're committed to you and we'll come out of this on top."

A year on, and it's incredible to see that LeBron James has translated his words into actions, as the LA Lakers have now reached the Western Conference Finals after 10 years.

