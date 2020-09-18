LA Lakers News: JaVale McGee takes us behind the scenes as LeBron James and the crew celebrate Merkieff Morris' birthday on trivia night

The LA Lakers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Given the way the LA Lakers have played so far, they are the favorites to win the series. Other than their on-court heroics, LeBron James and co. are known for having great chemistry in the locker room and share a unique camaraderie off the court. In this edition of the latest LA Lakers news, we take a sneak peek at what transpires inside the Orlando bubble among the LA Lakers' players.

LA Lakers News: GM Rob Pelinka organized a special Trivia Night

Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

JaVale McGee didn't have a significant role on the court during the Houston Rockets series, as the LA Lakers decided to tackle the Rockets' small-ball tactics by using Markieff Morris as their center. As a part of his YouTube series titled 'Life in the Bubble,' McGee shed more light on how players spend their time off the court.

Vogel pointed to the cohesiveness of his two stars, @KingJames and @AntDavis23, on and off the floor from the start of the season through today. He said that’s a massive factor in the team’s togetherness, and it all starts with them. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 13, 2020

As was evident in JaVale's latest vlog, the chemistry among the LA Lakers' players was on full display during a team dinner. They were seen watching other NBA games while enjoying a sumptuous meal. The team's General Manager, Rob Pelinka, organized a special trivia competition between the players and the Lakers' staff.

The LA Lakers' staff ended up winning a fun quiz that included questions about basketball and cartoon shows. It was interesting to note that LeBron James was the only player who wasn't asked to stand up by Rob Pelinka during the quiz.

LA Lakers News: Markieff Morris celebrated his 31st birthday in style

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

The Morris twins celebrated their birthdays on 2nd September in the bubble. While Marcus is a part of the LA Clippers team, Markieff joined the LA Lakers in February 2020.

The Lakers team celebrated Markieff's birthday in style with an huge cake in the Narcoossee's restaurant inside Disney World. The entire squad gathered around Markieff as they sang the birthday song for the 31-year-old. Though it's just the first season for most of the guys as Lakers players, it was heartwarming to see the incredible bond they share.

McGee's video also featured coach Frank Vogel's pep talk after winning NBA games and how the players help each other to stay motivated in the bubble. Fans are hoping that JaVale keeps posting more vlogs in the future, so that they can get a feel for what it's like being inside the LA Lakers' locker room.

