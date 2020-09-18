NBA News Update: Masai Ujiri yet to discuss contract extension, speaks about Siakam's poor post-season for the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors failed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals after losing a hard-fought battle against the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Even though the 2018-19 champions failed to defend their title this year, the Raptors played with great spirit throughout the year and won the hearts of fans. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at what the President of the Toronto Raptors' basketball operations - Masai Ujiri - had to say about the team and his future.

NBA News Update: Masai Ujiri hasn't discussed his contract extension yet

Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets

Masai Ujiri has been the President of the Raptors' basketball operations since 2018. He was instrumental in bringing Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors, as well as in their run to the 2018-19 NBA championship. His current contract with the team is about to expire in 2021.

Masai Ujiri says he hasn't discussed extension with the Raptors. https://t.co/ZYdOjV2oeY pic.twitter.com/q3aV2KSARq — theScore (@theScore) September 17, 2020

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse's contract was recently extended and fans are curious about Masai Ujiri's future. In a recent NBA news update, Masai Ujiri has informed that he has not talked with the owners of the team about his contract extension yet.

NBA News Update: Masai Ujiri confident about Siakam's comeback next season for the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had an incredible 2018-19 NBA regular season as he averaged 22.9 points per game. But his form dipped in the postseason and his poor performance was one of the main reasons behind the Raptors' early exit.

But Ujiri praised the 26-year-old for his efforts and is confident that he will bounce back next season. He said -

"I know Pascal, we all know Pascal. Sometimes we need this, almost like a kick in the butt. Some kind of adversity. He's gonna bounce back 100%."

After their Game 7 loss against the Boston Celtics, Siakam acknowledged the fact that he didn't meet expectations and that his performance let the team down. Being one of the key offensive weapons on the team, his contributions will be crucial for the Toronto Raptors next season.

NBA News Update: Ujiri appreciates the league for its fight against systemic racism

NBA Games Postponed Due To Player Protest

The NBA is doing its best in vouching support for various social issues going on in the country. Masai Ujiri appreciated the league for giving its players a platform where they can make a difference.

Speaking further about the recent police brutality, Ujiri said -

"We know what the two pandemics are now: We have COVID, and we have racism."

Masai also talked about the importance of voting in the upcoming elections and expressed gratitude for the work that the league and its players did in this regard.

“We have to continue this fight, and it starts with voting.”



Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about the importance of voting and the leadership he saw from players inside the bubble when it came to protesting racial injustice: pic.twitter.com/jz50qcgees — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 17, 2020

Ujiri concluded by saying that they have to continue the fight against racism and that they shouldn't be afraid to speak about it openly. We look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about Ujiri's future with the Toronto Raptors.

Also read: NBA News: Stephen A Smith warns Paul George could be the next Dwight Howard, Steve Nash labels Miami Heat as championship contenders