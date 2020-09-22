LA Lakers News: Colby Covington goes after LeBron James again, Clippers superfan grudgingly wears Purple and Gold jersey

LeBron James is amongst the most vocal athletes across all sports. Not everyone buys his opinions and as such, we see LA Lakers news every other day about someone taking shots at King James. UFC fighter Colby Covington is the latest name to call him out. After beating Tyron Woodley during a recent fight, Covington called LeBron James a "spineless coward".

Colby Covington calls LeBron James a “spineless coward”



pic.twitter.com/EIp0LbXG0i — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 20, 2020

Colby Covington himself isn't the most liked sportsperson either and was trolled by fans for his opinion on LeBron James. NBA players Kevin Durant and Austin Rivers also spoke in favor of the LA Lakers talisman. Now Covington has hit back again in a recent tweet.

"LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the b**** or the ability to kick anyone’s a**, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit!"

Colby Covington

Interestingly, LeBron James is yet to address the situation. However, it's rather expected since he's concentrating on winning a championship with the LA Lakers, and focusing on naysayers certainly won't help him.

LA Lakers News: Clipper Darrell dons Purple and Gold jersey as part of a bet

Steve Ballmer and Clipper Darrell (right)

LA Clippers superfan Darrell Bailey, popularly known as Clipper Darrell, made a bet at the beginning of the season that his team was going to win it all. The confidence was justified, given that the franchise had just acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. A year later, the LA Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets and the world was deprived of the battle of LA in the Western Conference Finals.

As a result, Clipper Darrell had to wear an LA Lakers jersey and was made to chant "Let's go Lakers" by Jeff Garcia of The Cruz Show.

While the LA Clippers have a ton of decisions to make this offseason, the LA Lakers are two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James and co. are now the favorites to win it all.

