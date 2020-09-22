NBA News Update: LeBron James gets emotional about family, Michael Jordon starts new sporting venture

Almost every other NBA news update will tell you that LeBron James is locked in as far as the NBA Playoffs are concerned. He's been at his very best as the LA Lakers stand just two wins away from making it to the NBA Finals. He's managed to strive for social change while leading the Purple and Gold effectively.

However, one aspect of the NBA bubble that has been the harshest to deal with is the human factor. Yes, the players miss the fans and the energy they bring to the table, especially in close games. But more than that, it's the absence of or limited family members that these individuals have had access to during their stay in Orlando.

NBA News Update: LeBron James missing his children in the bubble

LeBron James' son Bronny

LeBron James is one of the few players who did not invite his children to the NBA campus in Disney World. When asked about it, he clearly mentioned that the bubble isn't too friendly for kids. But King James himself misses his two sons and a daughter as has been clearly outlined in his recent post on Instagram.

LeBron James is a family man through and through. Besides his normal reactions to sporting events and social awareness campaigns, the majority of King James' posts on social media find a mention about his kids and wife.

NBA News Update: Michael Jordan to start a NASCAR team

Michael Jordan

After making a name for himself as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has established quite a healthy business portfolio for himself. He's been the owner of the NBA team Charlotte Hornets for a decade now and is estimated to have a net worth of $1.6 billion as per Forbes. Jordan is now seemingly going to enter the world of racing by starting his own NASCAR team.

NBA icon Michael Jordan is starting a NASCAR team with Denny Hamlin and his first driver is Bubba Wallace. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2020

For the uninitiated, the NASCAR Cup Series is the highest level of stock car racing in the United States.

