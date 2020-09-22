NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter explains how he settled "fight" with Marcus Smart, Trae Young has a question for the media

The previous week was a tough one for the Boston Celtics. They went 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami Heat and the biggest NBA news update after Game 2 was Marcus Smart having a go at his teammates in the locker room.

The Boston Celtics have since made a comeback in the series but were in a difficult spot earlier last week. They had blown two huge leads in each of the first two fixtures against the Miami Heat and that tipped off Marcus Smart.

Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter hasn't played a lot of minutes for the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs. Off the court though, Kanter is one of the most active players from the team on social media. He took to Twitter earlier today and posted a clip of him and Marcus Smart engaging in a friendly tussle by the poolside.

We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool

😂🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNbtXrDwe — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 21, 2020

The Boston Celtics are enjoying a three-day break following Game 3 against Miami Heat so it's not surprising that the players are blowing off some steam before they get back to business. The Boston Celtics currently trail the series 1-2 but their most recent showing would give fans a lot of encouragement.

Trae Young questions All-NBA snub

Trae Young

The league announced the All-NBA teams earlier last week. Much to the surprise of fans, first-time NBA All-Star Trae Young didn't manage to make it to any of the three teams. The Atlanta Hawks star managed 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, finishing fourth and second for the season respectively in those two categories. Responding to a tweet that addressed the aforementioned stats, Trae Young questioned the media.

Select members from the media vote their picks for the All-NBA teams and that's how the winners are chosen. Young received one vote for the Second Team and 10 votes for the Third Team but obviously, those numbers weren't enough for him to make the cut. Winning goes a long way as far as NBA honors are concerned and that seems like the main reason why he didn't make the cut.

