LA Lakers News: Frank Vogel ready to reinstate JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard into rotation, LeBron James' historic All-NBA selection

The LA Lakers made some adjustments to their usual rotation to fend off the small-ball Houston Rockets. In order to nullify them, the Purple and Gold went small too and as a result, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard saw limited minutes in the series. In positive LA Lakers news for the duo, Frank Vogel is ready to give them more minutes in the Western Conference Finals against Denver Nuggets.

Markieff Morris played as the stretch five as the aforementioned duo looked on from the sides against Houston. Speaking to the media, Frank Vogel admitted that it was merely an adjustment that the LA Lakers made depending on the rivals. He added that he expects the team to return to its usual form against Denver Nuggets.

"It does make this series a little different -- a lot different, actually -- in terms of how much we'll use our centers. I don't want to get too much into detail, but obviously we're going to be the LA Lakers, who we've been all year. We adjusted to a small-ball team last series, but I would expect us to return to form." [H/T: ESPN]

Frank Vogel

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best center in the NBA right now, so Frank Vogel would want to make his life inside the paint as difficult as possible.

LA Lakers News: LeBron James' makes history with 16th All-NBA selection

The All-NBA teams for the 2019-20 season were announced earlier today. As expected, the LA Lakers' frontcourt duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis made it to the First Team. This was AD's fourth All-NBA selection while for LeBron, it was the 16th such honor. King James has now made it to an All-NBA team in every season of his career besides his rookie year.

LeBron James

This year's selection has an additional layer to it. LeBron James is now the only NBA player in history to be named to an All-NBA team 16 times. He has overtaken the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who have 15 selections each.

LeBron James is still going strong 17 years into his NBA career. He averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. LA Lakers fans would be hoping for more of the same from him for years to come.

