NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers to break up current roster

The NBA fraternity is still reeling from the shocking exit of the LA Clippers from the playoffs yesterday. You can't understate what the Denver Nuggets achieved, but an all-LA Western Conference Finals was the expectation for both fans and experts. Now that Kawhi Leonard and co. have gone crashing out, NBA trade rumors about their future are also doing the rounds.

Thank you for your support this season, #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/fQ7RZMPgOf — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

The future of the LA Clippers is in serious jeopardy. They have gambled away their first-round picks till 2026 in a bid to create a championship team this season. But now that the formula hasn't worked out and a lot is at stake next season, should the front office decide to call it quits on this roster already?

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers to pull the plug on current unit?

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

On tonight's episode of ESPN's The Jump, Kendrick Perkins analyzed the LA Clippers' situation and claimed that although it's not ideal, the franchise is going to break things up.

"The Clippers are going to break this up whether you like it or not. I heard from the inside source they're all going to break this up. They are going to break this up."

The Clippers Couldn’t Guard Senior Citizens At Recess In A Nursing Home!!! Carry on... https://t.co/blreEys5hg — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 16, 2020

Not everyone is a fan of Kendrick Perkins' controversial takes but in this case, there's a lot at stake. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank may have to consider a full-blown reconstruction of the team given that the LA Clippers don't really have a future beyond their present roster.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Advertisement

The LA Clippers have already traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to OKC Thunder. They don't really boast of a youngster who could step up in case this team fails again because Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could both opt out of their player options in 2021-22 if that happens.

At the same time, bringing back this roster would allow them to grow internally and perhaps improve their chances of winning it all next year.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Brooklyn Nets offer 3 players to New Orleans Pelicans for Jrue Holiday