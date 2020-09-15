LA Lakers News: LeBron James called out by city sheriff, Rajon Rondo backs his brother in Westbrook spat

There is more LA Lakers news coming our way as LeBron James finds himself in the headlines once again. The NBA superstar got called out by a Los Angeles County sheriff for not believing in "equality" when it comes to law enforcement.

As we know, LeBron James has often spoken out against the wrongdoings in the country and used his social standing to preach equality among all Americans. In other news, LeBron James' presidential suite was revealed, and it proved to be just as royal as one would predict!

Teammate Rajon Rondo, whose brother got involved in an altercation with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals, spoke up about the incident and the relationship he has with him.

Here are all the latest LA Lakers news updates.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Eastern Conference GM wants Houston Rockets to move Russell Westbrook

LA Lakers News: LA County sheriff challenges LeBron James to match reward

In what was yet another disturbing event involving the protectors of the law, two Los Angeles County sheriff deputies were shot multiple times in an ambush. It was an extremely cowardly act by a suspect who still remains unidentified. The two deputies - one male and one female - are in critical condition and fighting for their lives.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Advertisement

The LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has, meanwhile, called out LeBron James and urged him to take a stand for the police officers just as he did with officer-involved shootings relating to the African-American community.

Villanueva asked LeBron James to be fair and impartial when the police were the victims, and demanded that he match the $175,000 bounty placed on the head of the suspect.

“I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement... You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

LA Lakers News: LeBron James' presidential suite revealed

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

LA Lakers star LeBron James has complained of a monotonous lifestyle in the NBA bubble, but he can certainly have no complaints about his hotel room! As one would expect, LeBron James has a presidential suite at the Walt Disney World that'd make just about anyone envious!

LeBron James is living life king size as he aims to take the LA Lakers through to their first NBA Finals since 2010.

LA Lakers News: Rajon Rondo backs his brother in beef with Westbrook

Rondo has excelled in the playoffs for the LA Lakers

Rajon Rondo's brother - William Rondo - found himself in unnecessary trouble as he got into a verbal battle with Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets. The aftermath of the incident saw William Rondo ejected from the game.

Apparently, he had called Westbrook "trash" and did the Damian Lillard wave on him to signify the fact that he is going home after the loss to the LA Lakers. Rajon Rondo backed his brother and claimed that William hadn't resorted to profanity, and that Russell Westbrook was just making the claims because he had a poor game.

“I would ask the NBA to do their due diligence. Talk to the people who were there. The people right beside him. He didn’t cuss. He called him trash from the stands. Obviously, it’s not an arena. You can hear things a lot clearer. If Russ had 30 tonight, I don’t think he wouldn’t say nothing to him and got that upset. But it was an exit game. He didn’t play well. You’re frustrated and you let things like that get to you.”

William Rondo is expected to miss a few games for his supposed involvement in the Westbrook spat, but will not be told to leave the bubble altogether.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers could look at Victor Oladipo as a viable option this off-season