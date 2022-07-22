LA Lakers News Roundup: Darvin Ham comments on LeBron James’ GOAT status, Shaquille O’Neal believes Russell Westbrook’s agent wanted him to opt out, and more | July 22, 2022 

LA Lakers' new head coach Darvin Ham has made a positive start to his tenure by ensuring all his stars are on the same page as him.

The former Bucks assistant is excited about the new season and intends to turn this Lakers team into a contender. Ham has praised LeBron James for his career and believes the 37-year-old has plenty to offer. Ham recently gave his input on James being in the GOAT discussion and thinks the "King" deserves to be talked about in that regard.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal revealed his thoughts about Russell Westbrook's and his longtime agent Thad Foucher's fallout. Westbrook and Foucher had irreconcilable differences regarding the player staying with the LA Lakers. Contrary to popular belief that Westbrook wanted out, O'Neal believes Foucher wanted the former MVP to opt out of his deal.

Darvin Ham thinks LeBron James wholeheartedly deserves to be in the GOAT conversation

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham thinks LeBron James deserves to be included in the GOAT conversation. Ham applauded James for fighting off the pressure he was under when he first came into the NBA. James has endured severe criticism throughout his career, but he has come out on top to be known as one of the best players ever.

Ham is excited to coach LeBron, who he believes is among the top five greatest players ever. Here's what the rookie coach said during a recent appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast:

"So, that's the thing I'm thinking about, and my hat's off to him, seeing him when he first came in the league and all the pressure that was put on – – so-called pressure – that was put on him.

"He's risen to the occasion time and time again, and he is wholeheartedly deserving to be in that GOAT conversation.

"And he's top five that are alive in my opinion, and I'm thrilled to be able to coach him. And I'm gonna try to learn from him."

Shaquille O’Neal believes Russell Westbrook’s agent wanted him to opt out

Russell Westbrook's tenure in LA hasn't gone according to plan. An underwhelming debut season and heavy criticism were followed by him parting ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher this offseason. Foucher told ESPN that there wasn't a complete agreement between him and Westbrook about opting into his contract with the Lakers.

The notion led many to believe that Westbrook, who is on the trading block, was looking to opt out and play elsewhere. However, LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal believes it's the opposite. He thinks Foucher wants Westbrook to opt out and seek a max deal. Here's what O'Neal said on "The Big Podcast":

"They probably had a beef about what Russ should do. And if I'm Russ, because of how things played out last year, Imma make them pay me this $47 million. I'm not gonna opt out, so they can lowball me."

Shaq added:

"So, if I'm Russ, I'm taking that. So, his agent was probably saying, 'Hey, forget that. Let's do this and get a long-term deal,' and they just couldn't come to parts. But, see, that's the problem your agent has to work for you. Your agent should only make suggestions after you make statements."

Shaquille O’Neal excludes himself from LA Lakers all-time greats conversation due to lack of MVP awards

Shaquille O'Neal excluded himself from the all-time LA Lakers greats conversation because of his lack of MVP awards. O'Neal praised LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain for their superior MVP award tally and career points tally. Here's what Shaq said on "The Big Podcast":

"Let's go to points. LeBron (37,062) got more points than me (28,596) and Wilt (31,419) got more points than me, right? MVPs. Wilt has more MVPs (four to O'Neal's one).

"LeBron has more MVPs (four). That's why I take myself out. Wilt has 2,000 more points than me. I know he got less rings (two), less finals MVPs, but he got 2,000 more points than me."

Even though Shaq willingly removed himself from the list, many fans would happily dispute him on this.

