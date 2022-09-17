LA Lakers News Roundup: Dennis Schroder reunites with LeBron James in Hollywood, Byron Scott sees the Showtime Lakers beating Michael Jordan’s dynastic Chicago Bulls and more | September 17, 2022

After fumbling the bag a few seasons ago by refusing the LA Lakers’ $84 million extension, Dennis Schroder is back with his former team. On the strength of his impressive EuroBasket campaign, the NBA journeyman will play once more for the purple and gold franchise.

In a hypothetical matchup, Byron Scott, who played for the Showtime Lakers, predicted a win for his former team over Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. LA was arguably the team of the 1980s behind Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and many others.

LeBron James is ecstatic to play with a former teammate next season. James posted his welcome to Schroder, who has returned to play for the LA Lakers.

Dennis Schroder has rejoined the LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder sizzled in the quarterfinals matchup for Germany against Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece. Schroder reminded fans and team executives that on the right team, he could still be an important part of the rotation.

The German international reportedly had offers from the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors before the lure to reunite with LeBron James became irresistible. Schroder played for the LA Lakers during the 2020-21 season before refusing to sign a massive extension with the team.

The nine-year journeyman wrote a lengthy message on his Instagram account following his return to the LA Lakers:

“Im coming back to the biggest organization to make sh***t right! I hope LakerNation going to support me every single day! I will give everything i have every single day!! It’s an honor to play for @lakers. Can’t wait to get started!”

If Russell Westbrook stays, Schroder could be his primary backup. Schroder has been incredible coming off the bench in his career. He has been in contention to win the Sixth Man of the Year award a few times in the past.

More importantly, he already has experience playing alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Byron Scott has no doubt the Showtime Lakers will beat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls of the '90s

The Showtime Lakers of the 1980s were one of the most dominant and flashy teams ever. The team recently reunited in Maui, Hawaii, to reminisce and play basketball. The time spent with former teammates has surely lit up their competitive juices.

Byron Scott, who was a part of that dynasty, shared his thoughts on how a matchup between the LA Lakers and the 1990s Chicago Bulls would go:

"You didn't have to guard Dennis Rodman. On our team, and in the 80s you had five guys on the court all those guys could dribble, shoot, rebound, run. I mean it was a different style of basketball.

"When I look at our era compared to this era, you know, I always think that we would have been very competitive as a basketball team."

He continued:

"I still think we were one of the greatest teams that ever, you know, that ever played the game, that was ever assembled. I'll take us against that Bulls team you know with MJ, Rodman, and Scottie."

The Showtime Lakers consistently had to go up against great teams like Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics, Isiah Thomas’ Detroit Pistons and Julius Erving's Philadelphia 76ers. They ultimately had an edge over each of those teams in the '80s.

Michael Jordan’s Bulls were nearly unbeatable in the '90s. Had Jordan not decided to retire two different times, an argument could be made that his Bulls would have won more than six titles.

LeBron James is hyped about Dennis Schroder's return to the Lakers

LeBron James has shown unbridled enthusiasm with the LA Lakers’ last two signings. He was all in on the team’s acquisition of Patrick Beverley a few weeks ago and is just as excited about the new signing.

After the Lakers announced the signing of Dennis Schroder, James promptly shared his ecstasy with the news:

"Yessir!! So damn happy to have you back!! You are like that! LFG!!!"

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via LeBron James is excited to run it back with Dennis Schroder(via @KingJames / IG) LeBron James is excited to run it back with Dennis Schroder 🙌(via @KingJames/ IG) https://t.co/0zN3lgZW0K

Schroder and James played together for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He was one of the NBA’s best sixth man during that season.

The German star looked to be on his way out of the league before a scintillating stint with his country in EuroBasket 2022. He was one of the biggest reasons why Germany eliminated Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece in the quarterfinals.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Dennis Schroder is turning heads with his stellar performance at Eurobasket.



Expect him to sign with an NBA team really soon. Dennis Schroder is turning heads with his stellar performance at Eurobasket.Expect him to sign with an NBA team really soon. https://t.co/IrMxsQui07

James knows what Schroder can do and he knows the German will play an important role for the LA Lakers next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far