LA Lakers News Roundup: Draymond Green calls Lakers superstar the smartest player to play the game, Carmelo Anthony seen working out with his son, and more - June 16, 2022 

The LA Lakers continue to make the airwaves as the franchise looks to get their stuff together after an abysmal campaign. After being eliminated without making the Play-In tournament, the Lakers have their work cut out for them in the summer.

The Lakers continue to generate headlines involving LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Davis made the airwaves as he was seen working with Lethal Shooter. Last week Darvin Ham's hiring was a talking point throughout the league.

here is the latest LA Lakers News Roundup for June 16, 2022

Draymond Green calls LeBron James the smartest guy to play basketball

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is widely considered to be the greatest player of all time. Draymond Green believes he is also the smartest player of all time, saying his basketball IQ is as good as it gets. Speaking at a press conference, Green spoke about King James being the smartest player of all time and posing a different threat to others. Green said:

"It doesn't compare to like mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

"It doesn't compare. He is arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron & it's a lie to you."

Carmelo Anthony seen working out with his son

LA Lakers talisman Carmelo Anthony made the airwaves this week after a video emerged of him working out with his son Kiyan Anthony. The 10-time All-Star was seen taking shots and running drills with his son. While it isn't yet clear if Kiyan wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, having a Hall of Famer behind him certainly helps.

The duo were seen practicing catch-and-shoot three-pointers, along with mid-range jumpers and turnaround jumpers. Melo's footwork is one of the finest in the game, proving to be the perfect role model for Kiyan to learn from.

LeBron James voices his support of Anthony Davis

It is no secret that LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis had the worst campaign of his career this season. "The Brow" played only 40 games this season as he averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting the ball worse than 19% from the perimeter and below 72% from the line.

LeBron James took to his social media platforms to voice his support for his teammates as he believes that Davis will return better than ever. James posted a video of some of the best highlights of Davis and wrote:

"Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!"

