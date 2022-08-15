LA Lakers News Roundup: Jeanie Buss claims Michael Jordan is the GOAT, former champion believes LeBron James hasn’t done enough as a Laker, and more | August 16th, 2022

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss made the headlines claiming that former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time. Buss commented on this during an NBA2K23 promotional event.

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson believes the 'King' hasn't made his mark as a Laker. LBJ helped LA win their 17th NBA title in 2020. Aside from that year, the Lakers have struggled to live up to their expectations.

Here are the latest stories surrounding the LA Lakers as of August 16th, 2022.

Jeanie Buss claims Michael Jordan is the GOAT

The GOAT debate continues among the NBA fraternity. Michael Jordan tops the list for many. He is considered the benchmark for other candidates that came after him, like the late Kobe Bryant and four-time MVP LeBron James.

However, the current controlling owner of the franchise, Jeanie Buss, also believes Jordan is the GOAT. Her comments regarding the GOAT debate went viral when she appeared to talk about Michael Jordan. Here's the video:

FootBasket™.com @Foot_Basket Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Jordan the GOAT Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Jordan the GOAT 👀 https://t.co/OFQr43t6j1

Richard Jefferson believes LeBron James hasn’t done enough as a Laker

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Richard Jefferson has never held back from offering bold opinions. The former Nets star believes that LeBron James hasn't left his mark as an LA Lakers player.

The Lakers have won one title, failed to make it to the postseason twice and recorded a first-round loss during James' tenure. Here's what Jefferson said regarding this (h/t Hoops Hype):

“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list,” Jefferson said. “Bron been there now, this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ri… Richard Jefferson doesn't think LeBron James has done enough to be on the Lakers' Mount Rushmore. Richard Jefferson doesn't think LeBron James has done enough to be on the Lakers' Mount Rushmore.lakersnation.com/lakers-news-ri… https://t.co/jOSW6VY7dG

Despite being 37, James has a lot left in his tank. He averaged 30.3 points per game last season and will be keen to prove the Lakers' critics wrong. Winning another title in LA could help his chances of being remembered among all-time Lakers greats.

LA Lakers in action on opening night and Christmas Day next season

According to Marc Stein and Shams Charania, the Lakers will feature on opening night and Christmas day of the 2022-23 season.

The LA Lakers didn't make the playoffs last year. They were arguably the most disappointing team. After assembling one of the most talented rosters, they began the season with lofty expectations.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic Scheduled for the NBA’s 2022-23 opening night and ring ceremony on TNT: Lakers at Warriors, Oct. 18, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.



More NBA from me: The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com The first draft of next season's NBA schedule has Lakers at Dallas/LeBron at Luka on Christmas Day, league sources tell me.Changes are still possible before the full schedule officially drops next week but Christmas games usually hold.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

They are short on star power around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. However, the 17-time champions remain among the most popular and followed teams in the NBA.

