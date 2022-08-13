LA Lakers News Roundup: Jeanie Buss reiterates desire to overtake the Celtics, Russell Westbrook’s former teammate predicts a revenge season and more | 13th August, 2022

The LA Lakers and the Boston Celtics are joint leaders in the number of NBA championships won. Jeanie Buss is committed to surpassing their rivals for the most titles.

Russell Westbrook has been the subject of endless trade rumors since last season’s struggles with the Lakers. If the Hollywood squad can’t trade him, Victor Oladipo believes the triple-double king will be out for revenge.

Former LA Lakers forward Robert Horry doesn’t see LeBron James leaving the Lakers for any reason. The seven-time champ sees “King James” finishing his career with the purple and gold team.

Jeanie Buss echoes her father’s vision of giving the LA Lakers more NBA championships than the Boston Celtics

Victor Oladipo is looking forward to a "revenge tour" from Russell Westbrook next season.

The LA Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most NBA titles in league history with 17. Behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Tinseltown team tied up the championship count with the 2020 championship.

Of the Lakers’ 17 titles, 11 have come with the Buss family guiding the Lakers. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Jeanie Buss has reminded basketball fans of LA’s bigger picture goal:

“When he started, he wanted to take on the Boston Celtics and all the winning they had done,” Buss told Yahoo Sports. “Now, with ring No. 17, we’re tied with the Celtics in terms of winning [championships]. That’s what he set out to do. And certainly, the work is not done yet. We have to continue that quest, and we’ll do so.”

The Boston Celtics came close to winning banner #18 this season. LA has the Golden State Warriors to thank as the race to 18 titles continues.

Unlike the Lakers, the Celtics are one of the heavy favorites to win it all next season. The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari to the core that came two wins short of another Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Victor Oladipo calls next season Russell Westbrook’s “revenge tour”

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook had his worst season in more than a decade in his first year with his hometown team, the LA Lakers. Westbrook still averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. As impressive as the raw numbers looked, they didn’t tell the whole tale.

For the first time in his career, “Brodie” was asked to give up playmaking duties. That role went to LeBron James, forcing the king of triple-doubles to play off the ball. The result was a disaster. Former coach Frank Vogel benched Westbrook on a few occasions.

Former teammate, Victor Oladipo, assured basketball fans that something great is coming from Russell Westbrook. On the "VC Show," Oladipo predicted great things from Westbrook’s upcoming season:

“Right now, we are on the same wavelength,” he said of their revenge tour. “When I say that, you said it best. You have to sit down and talk to him to understand where he’s at, but he’s there.”

Westbrook’s glaring fit issues with the LA Lakers could end his “revenge tour” before it starts.

Robert Horry declares LeBron James will be with the LA Lakers until the veteran forward retires

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

The LA Lakers are in a precarious situation with LeBron James' contract extension. While there has been a positive dialog between “King James” and the Lakers, the unsigned superstar could leave the team hanging.

Robert Horry, who won three championships in LA with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, found it impossible for James to leave Hollywood:

"LeBron ain’t going nowhere. He got the Hollywood in him now. He got the movies. He got so many contacts out here. He can’t do that if he goes to Cleveland or Miami or anywhere else," Horry said. "You gotta stay here. He’s a Laker for the rest of his … 13 more years he’s gonna play."

At this stage in his career, LeBron James may be disinterested in uprooting his family to play someplace else. The four-time MVP’s growing business empire could also convince him to remain with the LA Lakers.

However, there is still a chance that the 18x All-Star could join a team with better title chances than the Lakers.

