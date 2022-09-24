LA Lakers News Roundup: Lakers open minicamp in San Diego, LeBron James reacts to emotional video of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal crying, and more | September 24, 2022

The LA Lakers begin their mini-camp in San Diego headed by LeBron James. Everyone was present except Dennis Schroder, who was reportedly organizing his family’s transfer to Hollywood.

Meanwhile, “King James” posted a heartfelt reaction to the viral video of tennis greats Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup. The LA Lakers superstar recently cheered on Serena Williams, another tennis icon, who played her last match at this year's US Open.

Elsewhere, Bear Clarkson has fueled rumors of his brother Jordan Clarkson potentially returning to Hollywood. Bear posted JC’s jersey besides those of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, it remains to be seen if the Utah Jazz and the Lakers can get a trade done.

Here are the latest news updates involving the LA Lakers as of Sept. 24, 2022:

LA Lakers' minicamp begins in San Diego

The road to redemption is finally starting for the LA Lakers. After last season’s humiliating performance, they have begun regrouping to bounce back and silence their doubters.

NBA Insider Dave McMenamin posted the latest on the Lakers' preparations for the new season, tweeting:

“The Lakers’ players-led minicamp tipped off in San Diego this morning. Every player on the roster is present, sources told ESPN. Training camp opens up officially on Monday with Media Day in El Segundo.”

"The Lakers' players-led minicamp tipped off in San Diego this morning. Every player on the roster is present, sources told ESPN. Training camp opens up officially on Monday with Media Day in El Segundo."

LeBron James reportedly pushed for the minicamp, knowing fully well the importance of setting expectations and getting to know the roster. General manager Rob Pelinka has retooled the supporting cast around James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV are some of the new faces in La La Land. Dennis Schroder, who is reuniting with the LA Lakers, is still settling in with his family, which is why he was absent.

Dave McMenamin @mcten

An update: New PG Dennis Schroder is organizing his family's move back to Los Angeles and was unable to attend Day 1, according to a source.

Westbrook's presence could also mean that the LA Lakers are keeping their word with respect to giving the former MVP every opportunity to succeed.

New coach Darvin Ham has his work cut out for him. A good head start could be just what he needs to begin his reign as the Lakers’ head bench tactician.

LeBron James reacts to the heart-wrenching video of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer crying together

Roger Federer played his last official tennis tournament at the 2022 Laver Cup together with longtime rival and close friend Rafael Nadal. They played and lost a doubles match, which didn’t really seem to matter to the thousands of fans in attendance.

After the game, the 20x Grand Slam champ was toasted by the crowd with Nadal by his side. The Spaniard seemed to be just as emotional as Federer.

LeBron James, like the thousands watching the match, appreciated the iconic moment and wrote on social media:

“So AMAZING man!! Damn man!”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp LeBron James on IG reacts to this Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal moment 🥹 LeBron James on IG reacts to this Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal moment 🥹 https://t.co/GaGtTxyHHC

The four-time MVP could see himself walking the same path as the Swiss maestro who’s a GOAT candidate in tennis. Federer still has the game but injuries over the years have taken their toll on him.

James remains an elite player, but has also suffered multiple injuries in recent years. He has spent more time on the sidelines in the past four years than in the previous 15 years of his career.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN Father Time is undefeated, but so is LeBron James... for now. How much longer can the King continue his reign? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/23/2336… Father Time is undefeated, but so is LeBron James... for now. How much longer can the King continue his reign? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/23/2336…

“King James” signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers and could play for a few more years to team up with his son, Bronny James.

If and when LeBron James hangs up his sneakers, he could be on the same emotional roller-coaster as the two tennis legends he was watching.

Jordan Clarkson’s jersey placed beside LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ uniforms by brother Bear Clarkson

Bear Clarkson recently posted a photo of his brother Jordan Clarkson's jersey alongside those of LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“King James” and JC were teammates while turning out for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jordan Clarkson also previously played for the Lakers between 2014 and 2018.

The post has fueled rumors that a reunion could happen in Hollywood as Clarkson could provide his usual off-the-bench specialty for the LA Lakers. LA, though, is short of options in trying to trade for the Utah Jazz shooting guard.

The LA Lakers have already traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson for Patrick Beverley. They may not have the assets to get Clarkson unless they move Russell Westbrook, who the Jazz don’t want without two future first-round picks.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Jordan Clarkson's brother posted this story on IG Jordan Clarkson's brother posted this story on IG https://t.co/lszDLzWnLZ

There is also the question of fit as the Lakers already boast a guard-heavy lineup. LA’s backcourt now features Beverley, Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers have already started their minicamp, so it remains to be seen if they will move Westbrook now. Perhaps by next year’s February trade deadline, Bear Clarkson could again post the same gimmick, hoping to get his brother back into Hollywood.

