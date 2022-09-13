LA Lakers News Roundup: Lonzo Ball shows gratitude for the time spent with LeBron James during Lakers stint, Darvin Ham hopes Russ' accountability rubs off on the team, and more - September 13, 2022

Lonzo Ball relished the time he spent playing with LeBron James while with the LA Lakers. Although he was eventually traded, he has nothing but praise and appreciation for his years in LA with James.

Coach Darvin Ham wanted the Lakers to embrace a competitive and accountable identity after last season’s debacle. The team then traded for Patrick Beverley, who is the perfect embodiment of what the new coach wants from the Lakers.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he will only go to Hawaii with the Showtime Lakers if Pat Riley does not include running as part of the plan. The legendary Lakers “Captain” took a playful shot at his former coach, who had already told Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper of the running activity.

Magic Johnson drafted Lonzo Ball as the second pick in the 2017 draft. The “Magic Man” may have also set unbelievably high expectations for the versatile guard from UCLA.

Johnson introduced Ball to the unforgiving Laker Nation by declaring that his jersey will one day go up in the rafters. Ball lasted only two years with the LA Lakers, which made Johnson’s prediction almost laughable in hindsight.

Ball may not have turned out to be what Lakers fans were led to expect, but he sure has become a really solid player. Ball specifically mentioned playing with LeBron James as having a big impact on his career:

“He was my favorite player growing up. So, being able to share the court with him and learn from him was a time in my life I’ll never get back. I’ll never take for granted.”

The Chino Hills native and James were only teammates for one season with the LA Lakers. Ball was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, including several players and picks, for Anthony Davis.

The eldest of the Ball brothers frequently started with the Lakers alongside James. He put up 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists during the 2018-19 season. The rebuilding Lakers at the time were just not moving anywhere, which prompted the front office to go all-in on Davis.

Ball’s career with LA may have been short, but he has certainly learned from his time with James.

Darvin Ham is counting on Patrick Beverley’s intangibles to make the LA Lakers significantly better than last season

A few LA Lakers legends ripped the team last season for refusing to play with grit, intensity and competitiveness. New coach Darvin Ham hopes that the arrival of Patrick Beverley will change that next season.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, Ham was positive that everything Beverley brings to the team will be invaluable:

“His competitiveness. And the three words we’re gonna hang our hats on: competitiveness, togetherness and accountability. And you heard him mention all of that in various ways. His tone, he cares about his teammates, he lives and breathes team. He’s a hell of an individual and team defender.

"But his goal is not really … hasn’t been accolades. It’s been his impact on winning basketball time and time again. Whether it was Houston, whether it was the Clippers, whether it was Minnesota. He’s made his presence felt in a major, major way. And we look forward to him continuing to do that here.”

In many ways, Beverley is what Ham once were as a player. By bringing in Beverley, the new shot caller is building the Lakers into his image.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will back out of the trip to Hawaii if Pat Riley insists on including a running activity.

The Showtime LA Lakers are planning to get back together in Hawaii for a reunion. If things go as planned, Pat Riley will roll out a few planned activities during the much-anticipated get-together in Maui.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper’s entry into podcasting started with a discussion about Riley's plans. “Coop” quickly interjected that he would be open to anything as long as the run is out of the equation.

Abdul-Jabbar had a more telling and hilarious response to Riley’s plan:

“Oh, no. I’m gonna back out right now.”

Abdul-Jabbar then added that he already has a metal hip, which would make running at his age nearly impossible.

No one, however, would be surprised if Abdul-Jabbar takes Riley’s plan seriously, considering he’s one of the most competitive and accomplished players ever.

