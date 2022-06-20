LA Lakers News Roundup: NBA expert doesn’t believe Lakers can break into top six next season, LeBron James works out with former teammate, and more | June 20th, 2022

The LA Lakers enter an interesting offseason under new head coach Darvin Ham. L.A. is aiming to get back to championship status. However, they will have to do so with minimal changes to their current roster.

The Lakers are a top-heavy team, meaning they will have to rely on their superstars to help them get wins. They don't have much flexibility to swing trades or sign top free agents this summer.

NBA expert John Hollinger believes that could cause problems for the LA Lakers next season to finish as a top-six team.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has hit the ground running with his offseason workouts. The four-time MVP is looking in top shape as always and was recently involved in a basketball workout with former teammate Kevin Love.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz surrounding the LA Lakers as of June 20, 2022.

John Hollinger doesn’t believe LA Lakers will finish in the top six next season

Players check on Anthony Davis as he injures is ankle during Utah Jazz versus LA Lakers.

Russell Westbrook is likely to pick up his $47 million player option for next season and is projected to stay with the LA Lakers. This means the Lakers will only have a tax player mid-level exception worth $6.4 million and veteran minimum contracts to fill out empty roster spots.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“Sometimes he’s going to be off the ball slashing. Sometimes he’s going to play in the dunker. Sometimes he’s going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick-and-rolls.”



(via Darvin Ham on how he plans to use Russ:“Sometimes he’s going to be off the ball slashing. Sometimes he’s going to play in the dunker. Sometimes he’s going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick-and-rolls.”(via @dpshow Darvin Ham on how he plans to use Russ:“Sometimes he’s going to be off the ball slashing. Sometimes he’s going to play in the dunker. Sometimes he’s going to be initiating things. He may post up a little bit. He may be the screener in pick-and-rolls.”(via @dpshow) https://t.co/cjjbvV13EO

The lack of cap space and tradeable assets has resulted in the Lakers relying on their stars to deliver once again. This hasn't been a successful experiment over the last two campaigns.

The LA Lakers have struggled to make it to the playoffs, having finished seventh or lower. Last campaign, they finished with the 11th worst record (33-49) and failed to make the play-in tournament.

The Athletic's John Hollinger believes these factors could come into play again, and the Lakers' best finish could be in the play-in tournament seedings again. Here's what he wrote in his most recent article (H/T Sports Illustrated):

" … just cracking the top six is going to ask a lot from this roster. Without 140 or so combined games from James and Davis, it may be hard to get the 47 or so wins it will likely take to get there. On paper, it tops out as an absurdly top-heavy team that can threaten on any given night, but pencils out as a worse version of the Brooklyn Nets."

LeBron James works out with former teammate Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Lakers

LeBron James' offseason preparations got underway weeks ago, and he has continued to build on it with each passing day.

The four-time NBA MVP was spotted in his former teammate Kevin Love's latest workout video on Instagram. The two were seen working on their shooting in the video. Here's what Love posted:

LeBron James looked to be in great rhythm during this workout. The LA Lakers need him to be at his best when shooting from the perimeter next campaign, especially with Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis' efficiency taking a toll.

L.A.'s spacing is an issue, and with new coach Darvin Ham planning to play a 4-out-1-in system with the Lakers, LeBron is a safer bet to be a threat from 3-point territory.

Vanessa Bryant and her kids visit husband Kobe Bryant’s childhood home on the eve of Father’s Day

Vanessa Bryant and her kids, Natalia, Bianka Belly and Capri, paid tribute to her late husband and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on the eve of Father's day.

Vanessa took her kids to Kobe's childhood home in Philadelphia. Vanessa posted a series of pictures applauding Kobe for being a great father to her kids. The first post she uploaded was an old picture of him captioned:

Next was a picture with Natalia, Bianka Belly and Capri outside Kobe's childhood home in Philadelphia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far