LA Lakers News Roundup: NBA insider believes LeBron James is in pole position to own an NBA team, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar backs the new Lakers documentary on Hulu, and more - August 11, 2022 

Employing LeBron James and Russell Westbrook means that the Lakers are constantly on the airwaves for a multitude of reasons. The former is eligible for a contract extension, while the latter is being shopped around by the franchise as the organization is eager to move on.

LeBron James nears his dream of owning an NBA team

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James made it clear in an episode of "The Shop" that he wants to own an NBA team. Las Vegas was touted as the place where he will own the franchise. According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, King James is in the "pole position" to own an expansion franchise in Vegas.

"LeBron James apparently is in the pole position to be the owner of the Las Vegas expansion franchise, when Las Vegas and Seattle – which I’m told is going to happen as soon as the next TV deals are in place – that those franchises are going to be added to the equation, which has a whole lot of repercussions, including the timing of when LeBron decides to step aside and become an owner, rather than a player," Bucher said.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar backs new documentary on the LA Lakers

NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has backed a new documentary on the Lakers on Hulu. Earlier this year, HBO released a series about the Showtime Lakers of the 1980s that came under severe criticism for its portrayal of Jerry West and Kareem.

However, the documentary being released by Hulu has the blessing of the six-time champion. That documentary will focus on the Lakers from the time Dr. Jerry Buss bought the team to their 17th championship in 2020.

"There’s always some stuff out there that’s not accurate, or way off course," Abdul-Jabbar said. "And this gives me an opportunity to have my say, and be accurate, and hopefully people who watch this film understand it’s the real deal."

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Given recent history, it’s hard to separate the upcoming Lakers documentary on Hulu from its dramatized HBO counterpart. But it’s more counterbalance than correction, and its origins stem from Jeanie Buss wanting to tell a new generation about her dad: ocregister.com/2022/08/08/in-… Given recent history, it’s hard to separate the upcoming Lakers documentary on Hulu from its dramatized HBO counterpart. But it’s more counterbalance than correction, and its origins stem from Jeanie Buss wanting to tell a new generation about her dad: ocregister.com/2022/08/08/in-…

Brian Windhorst believes the Lakers will find it difficult to make the play-in tournament

The Lakers have conducted a massive overhaul of their roster as they have gone for athleticism and young legs this summer. While shooting issues continue to persist, NBA insider Brian Windhorst believes that assuming the Lakers will make the play-in tournament is "generous."

"I think (projecting the Lakers to be a play-in team) is kind of generous," Windhorst said. "That’s believing that the Lakers are going to get a mostly healthy season from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Unless those two are playing at a very high level, with the roster that they currently have, the Lakers are going to have to be great to get into that playoff situation."

