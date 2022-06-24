LA Lakers News Roundup: Russell Westbrook hasn’t told the team what he intends to with his player option, NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving is a great fit for Lakers, and more | June 24th, 2022

The LA Lakers made their way into the draft hours before the event. LA traded for the #35 pick with the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash.

The Lakers have also signed undrafted players. They onboarded Scotty Pippen Jr., son of NBA great Scottie Pippen, and Syracuse's Cole Swider to fill their two-way spots. Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shareef, has agreed to play for LA's Summer League team.

Meanwhile, GM Rob Pelinka revealed that Russell Westbrook hasn't indicated his decision about his $47 million player option for next season. Westbrook could become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out.

Let's take a look at the latest news surrounding the LA Lakers as of June 24th, 2022.

Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook hasn’t given a definitive answer about opting into his player option

GM Rob Pelinka delivered an insight into Russell Westbrook's current situation with the LA Lakers. He hasn't "definitively" decided about what he wishes to do with his $47 million player option for next season, as per Southern California News Group's Kyle Goon.

Westbrook had a difficult debut season with the Lakers, recording his worst statistical season since his sophomore year.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Rob Pelinka says Russell Westbrook has indicated to Darvin Ham that he's ready to embrace a "defense-first" philosophy. Says Russ hasn't told the Lakers definitively what he's doing with his $47.1M option, but: "If he comes back, he will be embraced here with open arms."

There have been rumors of trade talks surrounding the former MVP. However, the Lakers aren't willing to include draft compensation to move Westbrook should he opt in, likely seeing him stay with the franchise for another year. Pelinka said the Lakers would welcome Westbrook with "open arms" if he decides on opting into his player option for next season.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLine Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season

Max Kellerman believes LA Lakers are the best fit for Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The LA Lakers are rumored to be one of the top landing destinations for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving has a $36 million player option. If he declines that, he could become an unrestricted free agent. The Lakers will either have to convince Kyrie to sign for a mid-level exception worth $6 million or engineer a sign-and-trade to acquire him.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can't reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he'd like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets' help.

ESPN's Max Kellerman believes the Lakers are a great fit for the former NBA champion. Here's what Kellerman said regarding this on ESPN's 'This Just In' show:

"Along with LeBron and AD, you have every single thing you need to win a championship. Plus, LeBron gives you the keys to the franchise, 'this is gonna be yours.'"

LA Lakers select Max Christie with the #35 pick

LA Lakers picked Max Christie with their #35 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

The LA Lakers could be thinking about the future with LeBron James nearing the end of his tenure with the franchise and potentially his NBA career. LA didn't have any picks heading into the draft, but struck a deal with the Orlando Magic to acquire the #35 pick. They used it to draft Michigan State prospect Max Christie.

Christie is a 6'6" guard, considered to have tremendous upside as a two-way player. Here's what GM Rob Pelinka had to say about Christie's acquisition (via Mike Trudell):

"A two-way, 3 and D type player … high character. He’ll bring the grit that kids that play (at MSU) bring."

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter Rob Pelinka on acquiring the 35th pick: "Our scouts have an incredible track record of finding guys in the second round that we can develop."



On Max Christie: "A two-way, 3 and D type player … high character. He'll bring the grit that kids that play (at MSU) bring."

Christie may not be ready to feature in the rotation just yet, so the Lakers may opt to let him develop playing in the G-League in the upcoming season.

