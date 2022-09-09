LA Lakers News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal implies Russell Westbrook was too humble with LeBron James, analyst suggests Lakers will be a ‘performance act’, and more | September 9, 2022 

The LA Lakers are likely to keep Russell Westbrook for next season. They tried to trade him all summer, but were unable to find a suitable package. Many believe the Lakers will struggle again if Westbrook is on the team.

However, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal believes in Westbrook. In a recent interview, Shaq shared his thoughts on why Westbrook had a poor first season in LA. He suggested that Westbrook was too humble with LeBron James. O'Neal believes the former MVP playing freely will help him get back to his best.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Brian Windhorst is not buying the idea of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley becoming backcourt partners. While the two have shared bad blood in the past, they were seen bonding with each other at the LA Lakers' introductory press conference.

Here's the latest news circling the LA Lakers as of September 9, 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal implies Russell Westbrook was too humble with LeBron James

Russell Westbrook had an underwhelming debut season with the LA Lakers last season. He averaged 18/7/7 on 44% shooting. These are good numbers for many players in the league, but not for Westbrook.

Shaquille O'Neal believes that Westbrook showed too much respect to his co-stars. In an interview with Dime Magazine, Shaq said:

"I think he was just, and I say this respectfully, I just think he was showing too much respect.

"He was just being too nice. I don’t know the relationship between him and LeBron, but if you put that down on paper and I don’t know nothing about basketball, that’s a hell of a backcourt, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James... That’s how it was me, he was just thinking too much. He’s a guy that, when he plays freely, he’s a monster."

NBA analyst suggests LA Lakers will be a ‘performance act’ this year

The signing of Patrick Beverley is a significant upgrade to the Lakers roster. However, there are still doubts whether Beverley and Westbrook can play together. Multiple reports suggest the latter will stay on the team for next season.

Beverley's introductory press conference and Darvin Ham's recent interviews suggest that the two players have brushed aside their differences. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has a different take on this:

"The Lakers are truly gonna be a performance act this year. Russell Westbrook and Beverley, who we know don't like each other. Beverley last year ended up in Minnesota, made the best of it and got a contract extension out of it. He's gonna do the exact same thing with the Lakers."

Windhorst continued:

"I just do not believe that the Lakers, honestly, with a straight face, can believe that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook playing together, which is what Darvin ham said that they would do is going to work. I just don't believe it."

NBA executives and scouts unanimously believe Russell Westbrook coming off the bench is the only solution for LA Lakers

According to Fox Sports' Ric Bucher, NBA executives and scouts feel Westbrook coming off the bench is the only way for the Lakers to maximize his potential.

With LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn fighting for the point guard position, Westbrook running the second unit could work for the Lakers.

