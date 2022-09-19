LA Lakers News Roundup: Shaquille O’Neal reckons fans will love Patrick Beverley, former Celtics star reveals he was in contact with Lakers in free agency, and more | September 19, 2022 

The LA Lakers have drawn the attention of NBA fans following the signing of free agent guard Dennis Schroder. His addition has revived trade talks circling Russell Westbrook as head coach Darvin Ham now has five starting-caliber guards on the team.

Schroder recently revealed that he has been in touch with the Lakers over the last three months of free agency. The German point guard said he knew he wanted to come back but was always going to take time to assess his options.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal seems to have approved the LA Lakers' trade to acquire Patrick Beverley. Shaq believes the Lakers fans would love 'PatBev,' and his impact would be similar to the likes of former NBA stars Gary Payton and Dennis Rodman.

Here's the latest buzz surrounding the LA Lakers as of September 19, 2022.

Shaquille O’Neal reckons LA Lakers fans will love Patrick Beverley

The LA Lakers have been lauded by many for adding Patrick Beverley to their roster this season. They shipped Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Beverley. Franchise legend Shaquille O'Neal also believed it was the right move.

He compared Beverley's impact to that of Gary Payton and Dennis Rodman. Beverley is one of the most intense and hardworking players who does the dirty work on the defensive end, which is very valuable. Every team needs a player like him to win at a high-level, and that's what Shaq pointed out.

Here's what the 'Diesel' said on "The Big Twirl” podcast:

“You want a guy like that on the team. A guy like that, you don’t tamper with. I played with a guy like that in GP [Gary Payton]. GP used to come and talk crazy. We gonna say something back? Nope. … You know what that helps you do? Win you your fourth championship."

He continued:

“Dennis Rodman comes in. Not a lot of practice in the day, shows up late for the pre-game meeting, eating chicken and rice and then gives you 27 rebounds. Sometimes, when you have a guy like that, you leave him alone. Lakers need a guy like that. LA gonna love Pat Beverley, watch.”

“I’ve got nothing bad to say about [Patrick Beverley]. Know why? He play the game like it’s supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can’t play at all.”



"I've got nothing bad to say about [Patrick Beverley]. Know why? He play the game like it's supposed to be played. Not these dudes making $200-300M and can't play at all."

Dennis Schroder reveals he was in contact with LA Lakers in free agency

Dennis Schroder revealed he was in talks with the LA Lakers for the last three months. The German point guard left the team in 2021 free agency after reportedly turning down a four-year extension worth $84 million. He split his time with the Celtics and Rockets last campaign.

Schroder will return on a one-year minimum contract to LA for the upcoming season. Here's what he said regarding his reunion with the Lakers and free agency (via Basket News):

"LeBron said he was glad he got me back. It's unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was Covid, everybody was hurt. This year, hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we'll try to go for something."

Schroder continued:

"I've been talking to the Lakers for the last three months. I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time."

LeBron James shows excitement on reuniting with Dennis Schroder

LeBron James seems excited about reuniting with Dennis Schroder this season. The four-time NBA MVP posted an Instagram story to express his thoughts about the LA Lakers signing Schroder. He said:

"Yessir!! So damn happy to have you back!! You're like that! LFG!!!"

James and Schroder struck brilliant chemistry during their one year together for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season. Schroder looked like the ideal point guard next to LeBron. He could take care of the ball when needed and played equally well with James as the floor general.

It will be interesting to see if the two can rekindle their magic again for the Lakers next season and make a deep playoff run.

