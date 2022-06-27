LA Lakers News Roundup: Warriors star likes Dubs’ chances against Lakers even if Kyrie Irving rejoins LeBron James, Skip Bayless accepts Russell Westbrook’s challenge, and more | June 27th, 2022

Rumors linking Kyrie Irving with the LA Lakers are heating up. However, Warriors forward Draymond Green is unfazed by the prospect of the Brooklyn Nets guard rejoining LeBron James.

Green believes the Warriors will have the upper hand against the Lakers even if Irving dons the Purple and Gold.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook's Twitter altercation with Skip Bayless took a new turn, with the latter inviting the 2018 MVP for a podcast recording. Westbrook sounded off on the Fox Sports analyst after he recently called him "Westbrick" again.

He issued a bold statement, saying Bayless shouldn't say things he wouldn't say to Westbrook in person.

Let's look at the latest buzz surrounding the LA Lakers as of June 26, 2022:

Draymond Green confident of Warriors' chances against LA Lakers even if Kyrie Irving rejoins LeBron James

Kyrie Irving and Draymond Green during the 2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Golden State Warriors endured one of their most disappointing Finals losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wreaked havoc in the last three games of the series to erase a 3-1 deficit and claim the title. Many believe the Cavaliers could've made life difficult for the Warriors if Irving had stayed with the franchise in 2017.

Nevertheless, rumors are circulating of Kyrie Irving possibly rejoining LeBron James, this time with the LA Lakers. The Nets' unwillingness to offer Irving a long-term guaranteed contract could see him leave the franchise in free agency. As per numerous reports, the Lakers are the favorites to land him.

LA could become the heavy favorites to win the title by bringing in Irving. However, Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't believe that and feels LA won't be able to get past Golden State. Here's what Green told Bloomberg (H/T NBC Sports):

“With LeBron, if you give him someone like Kyrie…they’ll have a chance because of the way Kyrie can score the basketball. LeBron will only put him in position to do that.”

He added:

“Kyrie has not proven to be a great leader. LeBron will put an umbrella over that. If you can do what you’re good at, you have LeBron leading.”

Green concluded:

“They could contend, but they won't beat us.”

Skip Bayless invites Russell Westbrook to do a podcast episode following Twitter back-and-forth

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook expressed his dissatisfaction with Skip Bayless for calling him "Westbrick" on Twitter.

The exchange began when Bayless took a dig at the LA Lakers for acquiring MSU guard Max Christie in the draft. Christie is a below-par shooter from range, making only 32% of his shots from 3-point range last season.

Bayless believes his pairing alongside Westbrook and LeBron James won't work due to their inconsistent efficiency from long-distance and tweeted:

"Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who only shot 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick."

Westbrook replied to the dig by tweeting:

"Yoooo... watch your mouth. Don't say anything here you wouldn't say to my face."

Bayless has now extended the altercation by inviting the LA Lakers guard for a podcast session. Here's what the veteran analyst tweeted:

"Hey, Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) ... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST."

Bayless added:

"Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME"

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin issues bold challenge to LeBron James

Bennedict Mathurin #0 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after losing to the Houston Cougars 72-60 in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Lottery picks from the current draft class haven't shied away from making bold statements ahead of their much-awaited NBA debuts this season. The No. 6 pick and Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin was the latest to make headlines for issuing a challenge to an all-time great.

Mathurin claimed he doesn't think anybody is better than him, which led to him challenging LA Lakers talisman LeBron James. Here's what Mathurin said:

"A lot of people say he’s [James] great. I want to see how great he is. I don't think anybody is better than me. He's going to have to show me he's better than me."

Mathurin's confidence is commendable. But it may not be the wisest idea to issue a challenge to a legendary superstar like James, who is mentioned in the same breath as Michael Jordan by many.

"The King" will be entering the 20th season of his career, but has defied father time in emphatic style. He averaged 30.0 points per game last year and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

