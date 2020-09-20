LA Lakers News: UFC star Colby Covington calls out LeBron James, Jared Dudley's son part of 'world's most exclusive basketball camp'

LA Lakers' LeBron James has been vocal about social justice issues in the recent past. He has been a fervent supporter of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and is doing his bit to fight against police brutality. Colby Covington, a mixed martial artist currently contracted with the UFC, has now called out the LA Lakers star for his political stances. In this article, we'll cover the fighter's comments, along with other LA Lakers news.

LA Lakers News: Colby Covington calls out LeBron James

Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after his fight on Saturday night

After his victory over Tyron Woodley on Saturday night, UFC fighter Colby Covington went on a rant against some athletes and politicians who have spoken against police brutality in the United States.

Fresh from his UFC victory, Colby Covington turns political and throws a jab at LeBron James and other "woke athletes" https://t.co/RtpONNoVEs — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 20, 2020

Colby Covington is a huge supporter of Donald Trump and even visited the President in the White House back in 2018. He has always supported American law enforcement, and had this to say -

“First responders keep this world safe, not these woke athletes, man, I’m sick of these woke athletes, these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

The UFC fighter, who has been vocal against the Black Lives Matter movement, also criticized Joe Biden for his recent political statements and talked about how Trump will be victorious in the upcoming elections. It'll be interesting to see if LeBron James responds to this on social media in the upcoming days.

LA Lakers News: Jared Dudley's son trains with the team

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The NBA allowed players' family members to enter the Orlando bubble after the first round of the playoffs. LA Lakers star Jared Dudley's son is currently staying with his father and is having the time of his life.

.@JaredDudley619's 8-year-old son has a spot in the most exclusive basketball camp on Earth -- with the Lakers inside the bubble. https://t.co/8qbGon3bgj — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 20, 2020

8-year-old Justus Dudley is actively spending time in the LA Lakers' camp and is learning basketball from the pros. Speaking about his kid's once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Dudley said:

“Easily the world’s greatest basketball camp — with the world’s greatest coaches and players. He’s played 1-on-1 with AD and LeBron. He’s doing ball-handling drills with Phil Handy."

The Lakers are happy to let Justus hang out with the players until the end of the season, and it is obvious that learning from the top stars will help him grow into a talented basketball player in the future.

We look forward to bringing you more LA Lakers news as the playoffs progress.

