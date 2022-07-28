LA Lakers Rumors: LeBron James files for trademark for controversial phrase, expression dates back to his online tussle with right-wingers and Donald Trump

LeBron James has been associated with the phrase "Shut Up and Dribble" since 2018, when Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham made the derogatory remark.

James is now filing a trademark for the phrase and intends on selling merchandise with the punchline. He did so with his company, Uninterrupted.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Uninterrupted will offer "Shut Up and Dribble"-branded virtual goods, clothing, podcasts and motion picture films. The virtual goods will include clothing, sports equipment, toys, bags, art, accessories and eyewear for online platforms.

As per the United States Patent and Trademark Office, James' company filed for a trademark on July 18 and was assigned Serial Number #97507672. It was filed under the category of Clothing Products, Advertising, Business & Retail Services, Education and Entertainment Services, Computer Product, Electrical & Scientific Products.

James has always been vocal about social justice reform and the plight of African Americans in the country. When he opined on Donald Trump's presidency, Ingraham, a political pundit, said "shut up and dribble," telling James to keep quiet on topics other than basketball and focus on the sport.

James has been associated with the phrase ever since. He produced a docuseries with his business partner Maverick Carter titled "Shut Up and Dribble." The series told the story of former Chicago Bulls player Craig Hodges.

Laura Ingraham's remark on LeBron James was instantly regarded as racist

Laura Ingraham's comments were considered racist because she didn't repeat the same words when NFL superstar Drew Brees shared his political opinion. Brees is white, while LeBron James is Black. She told Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble" as well.

Like many African American athletes, James has been outspoken against Donald Trump and his presidency. He supported Steph Curry's decision to boycott a visit to the White House in 2017 because Trump was the President.

Recently crowned sports champions routinely visit the White House, and the President of the United States welcomes them. The Milwaukee Bucks visited the White House and President Joe Biden in 2021 after nearly five years, ending the NBA's Trump-era hiatus.

James' refusal to keep his comments limited to the court has ignited a lot of rage from right-wingers. He was a leader in the movement against voter suppression during the 2020 elections and helped give marginalized communities better access to voting.

