LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: 9x All-Star could be traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Lakers want Kyrie Irving more than Kyrie wants to go to LA, and more | 5th August, 2022

The LA Lakers could target more shooting to complement their NBA roster. They may have to trade Russell Westbrook and add two future first-round picks to the Dallas Mavericks for a bevy of shooters.

Kyrie Irving’s reported desire to play for the LA Lakers has taken a drastic U-Turn. A rumor has surfaced that it’s been LA who wanted Irving more than “Uncle Drew” wanted to go Hollywood.

The Brooklyn Nets are seemingly unable to move Kevin Durant for the price they want. With KD in Brooklyn, the Lakers’ chances of getting Irving are slowly evaporating.

Here are the latest rumors involving the LA Lakers as of Aug. 5, 2022:

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks could benefit from a trade centered around Russell Westbrook

Where Russell Westbrook ends up next season continues to be fascinating fodder for basketball analysts.

The latest rumors have suggested that the LA Lakers could trade “Russ” to Dallas for Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock and Davis Bertans. The Mavericks would get Westbrook, Austin Reaves and the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in such a scenario.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz had an interesting analysis of why the trade could work for both teams.

“[The Dallas Mavericks] are $14.6 million over the luxury-tax line. Their bloated cap sheet is filled with role players who are being paid above their actual worth …

“Pair Dallas' tight financial situation and loss of Brunson and the Mavs … could be in danger of slipping down the Western Conference standings.”

Swartz continued:

“Losing Hardaway, Bertans and Bullock may hurt the Mavs' chances at competing for a title in 2023, but it also opens up $45.4 million in cap space next summer, meaning Dallas would have room to sign a max-level free agent to pair with Doncic.”

The LA Lakers will have these benefits, according to the analyst:

“This is a nice influx of talent for the Lakers, even if Bertans' contract (three years, $49 million with an early termination option) is pretty brutal.

“Hardaway is a 6'5" shooting guard who's averaged 15.7 points and shot 38.1 percent from three over his past three seasons. Bullock is the perfect 3-and-D wing this Lakers team desperately needs, and Bertans can be one of the NBA's best floor-spacers when healthy.”

Kyrie Irving’s plan to play for the LA Lakers isn’t as big as the Hollywood team’s desire to acquire him

Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to play with the Brooklyn Nets with or without Kevin Durant. [Photo: New York Post]

Earlier in the offseason, the prevailing rumor was that Kyrie Irving so badly wanted to play for the LA Lakers that money wasn’t a consideration. He supposedly thought hard about leaving $30 million on the table to reunite with LeBron James via the Lakers’ mid-level exception.

When “Uncle Drew” made the decision to opt in, reports quickly emerged that he only wanted to play out his contract in Brooklyn. They suggested that once his deal expires, Irving will be heading to LA for a fresh start.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, however, has a new take that contradicts what most fans accept as the gospel truth. He stated via Twitter:

“Kyrie Irving becoming a Laker is still 'a Lakers desire more than an Irving desire currently,' I'm told.”

This is in sharp contrast to what ESPN's Stephen A. Smith previously said a month ago:

“Kyrie Irving is telling everybody that he plans on going to the Lakers as soon as he possibly can.”

Jovan Buha of The Athletic also reported that Irving would have been a Laker had GM Rob Pelinka attached two future first-round picks to his offer.

It seems like no one’s certain about what’s going on behind the scenes and things could get even more exciting as the offseason moves forward.

LA could lose their chance of getting Kyrie Irving as Kevin Durant’s trade request looks dead

Kyrie Irving isn't going to the LA Lakers or any team if the Brooklyn Nets are unable to move Kevin Durant. [Photo: Nets Daily]

It has been more than a month since Kevin Durant asked Brooklyn Nets team owner Joe Tsai for a trade. The Brooklyn Nets’ asking price and how KD has been viewed by teams have led to interest in the player reaching a standstill.

Brooklyn isn’t likely to lower their demands as Durant still has four years left on his contract. The Nets are also mindful of what the Utah Jazz hauled off the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Gobert trade.

With the situation at a stalemate and Kevin Durant possibly remaining at Barclays Center, the LA Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving could end.

NBA Insider Ian Begley threaded Irving and Durant’s situation to one potential ending:

“There is 'a lot of pessimism' on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future.

“Kyrie Irving is 'in a good place and comfortable' with the Nets right now.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving remain the Brooklyn Nets’ best chances of winning the NBA title. If KD isn’t going anywhere, the Nets may not want to push Irving out the door.

Consequently, the LA Lakers may have to kiss their chances of nabbing the mercurial point guard goodbye.

