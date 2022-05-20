LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Charles Barkley names LeBron James to his Mt. Rushmore of NBA greats, Skip Bayless’ wife holds LA Lakers superstar in high esteem and more | 20th May 2022

Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley revealed his Mount Rushmore of NBA greats, which included LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. The former MVP's list contains hilariously enough, seven, instead of four names.

Ernestine Sclafani, more popularly known in basketball circles as Skip Bayless’ wife, has a surprising revelation for followers of the fiery veteran sports analyst. In an unexpected twist, she admits to being an admirer of the LA Lakers’ four-time MVP, which seems like a stab at the FS1 host’s heart.

The LA Lakers might have an ace in the hole if rival executives consider Talen Horton-Tucker to be quite valuable. LA’s offseason could be more active than anticipated if they have someone worth targeting in their lineup.

Charles Barkley’s much-awaited NBA Mount Rushmore

Charles Barkley's Mt. Rushmore has seven names instead of four. [Photo: USA Today]

Over the years, former NBA players have always been questioned by the media and fans who they consider to be the best players of all time. Inevitably, the topic ends on the so-called Mount Rushmore of the best to ever grace a basketball court.

Charles Barkley, in a special episode of the NBA on TNT, carefully explained first that his greatest should also have an impact on the game itself. The impact should be felt not just by their peers but also by future generations of hoopers.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT These seven legends made it onto Chuck's NBA Mount Rushmore These seven legends made it onto Chuck's NBA Mount Rushmore 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/06gTTzzfDx

The former Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns star named Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. As impressive as the seven names were on that list, it seemed like one very crucial factor was forgotten by Barkley.

Mt. Rushmore should only have four names, and Barkley ended up pushing the names of seven of the best players in the NBA. The comedic twist to the episode is certainly something only the burly NBA on TNT host could have pulled off.

Ernestine Sclafani has nothing against LeBron James

Skip Bayless' wife has nothing but praise and admiration for LeBron James. [Photo: New York Post]

Skip Bayless is an unabashed and unapologetic LeBron James critic. In the 2022 NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers long eliminated, he consistently still takes shots at the four-time MVP. It’s almost like The Undisputed co-host is obsessed with the 18x All-Star.

On an episode of the Skip Bayless Show, the host answered a question from Jean of Florida, which was directed at Ms. Ernestine Sclafani. Awkwardly enough, the question was about how she feels and how she looks at the NBA’s biggest superstar.

Here’s how Sclafani answered the question:

“No, I don’t bring it up because I’m afraid. I like LeBron! I’m sorry, I’m gonna admit it. I do like LeBron James, I think that he’s done wonderful things for being a role model…I don’t have a problem with him. I think he’s a nice man. I would like to meet him and say hello.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:



My wife and I have never spoken about LeBron James at home. So what does Ernestine think of the King? She answers here:https://t.co/mhBIZisIsH

Sclafani's candid response should leave the four-time champion vindicated after some of the over-the-board criticisms he’s received from Skip Bayless.

Talen Horton-Tucker could be a valuable trade asset for the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could find a willing trade partner for Russell Westbrook if Talen Horton-Tucker has more value. [Photo: Sportscasting]

Reports surfaced back at the February trade deadline that the LA Lakers tried to dangle Talen Horton-Tucker as an asset in a Russell Westbrook trade. Part of the reason why there were no takers was THT’s supposed lack of value.

With the LA Lakers possibly and even desperately looking to trade the former MVP in the offseason, Horton-Tucker’s name will inevitably be revisited. This seems to be good news for LA as reported by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Here’s what an unnamed Western Conference coach reportedly told Deveney:

“He is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there. …But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute. He is big (6-foot-4) and long, he can handle the ball, he can initiate the offense, he will be a good defender even if he is not there yet. He has value.”

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN



"But he is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there...But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute." An anonymous Western Conference coach says he would take Talen Horton-Tucker on his team"But he is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there...But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/19/2313… An anonymous Western Conference coach says he would take Talen Horton-Tucker on his team"But he is 21 years old. He is playing for the Lakers and development is not the biggest thing there...But I think most of us would take him on our team in a minute." silverscreenandroll.com/2022/5/19/2313…

If the Lakers can find someone to take a package centered on Russell Westbrook and Talen Horton-Tucker, they might be better constructed for next season.

