LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers interested in three Utah Jazz players, team comfortable with Russell Westbrook heading into training camp and more | September 3, 2022

The LA Lakers made some bold moves this offseason, signing free agents and acquiring Patrick Beverley. However, the latest rumors suggest that the Lakers might not be finished making trades. The Utah Jazz are having a fire sale, and the Lakers are interested.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook is still a part of the team despite being linked with teams such as the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers are reportedly prepared to have him at the start of training camp. It should be noted that Westbrook is in the final year of his contract.

LA Lakers interested in three Utah Jazz players

The Utah Jazz have started rebuilding their roster this offseason. The Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets. They are expected to continue their fire sale by making three more players available.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Jazz have Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson available for trade. Jeff Zilgitt of USA Today reported that the Lakers are interested in all three players. However, the Lakers are only willing to take on an expiring contract.

Out of the three Jazz players, Bogdanovic only has an expiring deal. Conley has a contract until the 2023-24 season, while Clarkson has a player option for the same season. Clarkson is a former Sixth Man of the Year who started his career with the Lakers.

LA Lakers comfortable with Russell Westbrook heading into training camp

Some expect the LA Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook before the start of training camp. However, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers are comfortable having Westbrook on the roster. There is hope within the organization that new coach Darvin Ham will do wonders for the former MVP.

Ham has reiterated since joining the Lakers that he has a specific plan for Westbrook. The addition of Patrick Beverley will likely complicate things. Beverley and Westbrook are known rivals and could cause problems internally.

Woike also said that the Lakers will need to attach first-round picks if they want to trade Westbrook. The rumored deal with the Indiana Pacers involves Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant stand out in recent team workouts?

Austin Reaves was one of the few bright spots for the LA Lakers last season. Reaves was an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and instantly became a fan favorite. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Reaves is expected to play the same role next season. However, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that Reaves could earn a bigger role. Reaves and Thomas Bryant stood out in recent team practices. Bryant was signed as a free agent this summer.

Buha also said that Reaves adding muscle to his frame will be useful for the team. Reaves is rumored to be currently weighing 209 pounds, 12 more than his playing weight of 197 last season. Other new players for the Lakers are Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

