LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Lakers named as possible trade destination for Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef to play for the Lakers in the summer league and more | 24th June, 2022

Kyrie Irving has now named several teams, including the LA Lakers, as potential partners for the Brooklyn Nets for a sign-and-trade. This could be the route Brooklyn will take as they can’t allow Irving to walk away without getting anything significant in return.

In other news, Shaquille O'Neal’s son, Shareef O'Neal, will have to go to Las Vegas for the Summer League to try to win a roster spot with the LA Lakers. The younger O’Neal had a pre-draft workout with the Purple and Gold franchise but wasn’t picked.

Elsewhere, GM Rob Pelinka is holding his cards close to his chest regarding Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel. LA’s supporting cast needs heavy retooling so they’re not in a hurry to commit at this point.

Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers is still possible via opt-in and trade

Unless they let go of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving will remain a pipe dream for the Lakers. [Photo: NBA.com]

A new development has emerged regarding the Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets standoff. Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the rumor before last night’s NBA draft.

“ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.”

The biggest news previously was Irving’s supposed willingness to take a massive pay cut to play for another team. In the case of the LA Lakers, the enigmatic point guard could only earn $6 million of the team’s MLE. “Uncle Drew” will be turning down $30 million if he takes that route.

The sign-and-trade scenario with the Lakers is also far from being a done thing. GM Rob Pelinka is adamant he is not trading Anthony Davis and the Brooklyn Nets aren’t interested in Russell Westbrook. “Brodie” and a package of future first-round picks will likely not sway the Nets as they will want a superstar in return.

Kyrie Irving only has a few days left to decide on his future, extending the suspense and dread of both the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

Shareef O’Neal to play for the Purple and Gold Summer League team

Shareef O'Neal will wear the Purple and Gold in this year's Summer League. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

Shareef O’Neal’s path to the NBA could not be any different than that of his legendary father, former LA Lakers big man Shaquille O’Neal. The younger O’Neal went undrafted and will have to earn a spot in the pro league via the Lakers’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Shams Charania tweeted the rumor after the draft:

“Shareef O’Neal has agreed to play in NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Another O’Neal big man in a Lakers uniform.”

Shareef O’Neal revealed later that his famous father did not agree with his decision to enter the draft but went ahead with it, nonetheless:

“I’m a grown man. I’m 22 years old. I can make my own decisions."

Legion Hoops



Shareef added, although his dad may not want him to share this in public, “I’m a grown man. I’m 22-years-old. I can make my own decisions.”



LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had a more positive vibe with Shareef O’Neal’s decision in an interview with Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Pelinka believes he can continue his father’s (Shaq) legacy with the Lakers.”

⭐️



“Pelinka believes he can continue his father’s (Shaq) legacy with the Lakers”

The journey to following that legacy will start with this year’s Summer League.

Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Chicago Bulls icon Scottie Pippen, will also join O’Neal in Las Vegas for the Summer League. The younger Pippen recently signed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers.

GM Rob Pelinka still mulling over the team’s options on Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel

The Lakers haven't decided yet on the future of Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel.

GM Rob Pelinka is playing the poker game with the future tenures of Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel with the LA Lakers. All three provided significant contributions to the team despite their embarrassing elimination from playoff contention.

Of the three, Reaves has shown the most promise, while Johnson has worked his way into the roster following several 10-day contracts. Johnson’s hustle and defense shone amid a team that sorely lacked both. Gabriel had his minutes late in the season when injuries and elimination were foregone conclusions.

Pelinka’s desire to “get younger” in a press conference after the NBA draft bodes well for Reaves, Johnson and Gabriel. This is a big turnaround for the LA Lakers after deploying a veteran unit that was collectively the oldest in the league.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Pelinka said the Lakers will be targeting 3-point shooting, defense, energy and competitiveness with the rest of the roster in free agency in a week. Pelinka said the Lakers will be targeting 3-point shooting, defense, energy and competitiveness with the rest of the roster in free agency in a week.

The aforementioned names lack three-point shooting, but they have tons of energy and competitiveness, which is something Pelinka will prioritize in free agency.

