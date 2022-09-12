LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Purple and Gold point guard open to trade if it’s on the line, Boston Celtics unlikely to sign former Laker, and more | September 12th, 2022

Russell Westbrook’s future with the LA Lakers continues to be a hot topic. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports that the former MVP isn’t asking for a trade but would not oppose one if the Lakers move him.

Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony, who played for the LA Lakers last season, isn’t on the Boston Celtics’ priority list. The Cs are looking to improve their roster after Danilo Gallinari’s injury.

The LA Lakers are still unwilling to attach two future first-round picks to any deal with the Utah Jazz for Russell Westbrook. LA is reportedly keeping those picks unless they can get players that immediately make them contenders.

Embattled former MVP open to a trade

Russell Westbrook called out Anthony Davis and LeBron James in his exit interview for not allowing him to play his game. If the opportunity arises where he can be “Russ,” the point guard is reportedly willing to move out of LA.

On the “Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne explained Westbrook’s thinking regarding the LA Lakers’ plan to trade him:

“Russ is very open to a trade. He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that, and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old.”

The nine-time All-Star's first season in LA didn’t go as expected. His game didn't mesh with LeBron James, who is also a ball-dominant playmaker.

Next season, Darvin Ham is leaning towards another off-the-ball role for the former MVP. The arrival of Patrick Beverley, who’s a much better fit for the team than “Russ,” could mark the end of his time with the Lakers.

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent

The Boston Celtics’ interest in former LA Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony is reportedly nothing more than hearsay. MassLive's Brian Robb wrote a piece that refuted the Celtics’ rumored plan to get one of the NBA’s greatest players:

“The Carmelo Anthony buzz was a hot topic this week after the rumors started swirling about the Celtics’ interest in him last week. However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp.”

“That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason, but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point. ... Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options from what I’ve heard and want to give those names the first crack at minutes.”

Danilo Gallinari’s ACL injury while playing for Italy has thrown a wrench into the Boston Celtics’ plans for next season. Carmelo Anthony quickly emerged as an alternative.

Boston is reportedly looking at the players on the roster to replace Gallinari.

The LA Lakers will not include two future first-round picks in a Russell Westbrook trade with the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in full rebuild mode and are still looking to add more draft capital to their arsenal. They are supposedly willing to trade any player for Russell Westbrook as long as LA includes those coveted picks.

On an episode of “Please Don’t Aggregate This,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer commented on a possible deal between Utah and LA involving Westbrook:

“From my understanding, Utah would be open to a various amount of structures of salaries that meet Russell Westbrook’s salary coming back so long as they get those two picks. Again, haven’t heard the Lakers have been willing to put those picks on the burn.”

Utah has several role players that could give more shooting, balance and depth to the LA Lakers. Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Mike Conley are reportedly all available for trade.

The Lakers, however, aren’t interested in including those future first-round picks if they don’t get someone who can make them title contenders. These players wouldn’t catapult the Lakers into title contention.

